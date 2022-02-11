News18 Afternoon Digest: Uttarakhand 70: Are Cong's Lucrative Promises Enough to Halt BJP’s Double Engine Sarkar? & Other Stories

>Uttarakhand 70: Are Cong’s Lucrative Promises Enough to Halt BJP’s Double Engine Sarkar?

Farmer Shoorveer Singh Panwar, a resident of Bauntha village, somewhere between Dehradun and Tehri, is busy tending to his small field. The 70-year-old has hardly any interest in politics and is unaware of the poll promises made by the BJP and opposition Congress in Uttarakhand, which goes to the polls on February 14. >READ MORE

>Raebareli Ground Report | No Cakewalk for Aditi Singh in Sadar as Opposition Parties Pick Candidates Driven by Caste Calculus

The Raebareli Sadar assembly seat was once synonymous with strongman and former five-time Congress MLA Akhilesh Singh, whose legacy was carried forward in 2017 by his daughter Aditi, who came back to India after studying abroad, and won the elections by a huge margin. Now, with Aditi switching sides, and contesting on a BJP ticket, the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have ensured Raebareli Sadar is not a cakewalk for her in 2022. >READ MORE

>GDP Numbers Different in Budget 2022, Eco Survey Due to Different Sources of Data, says FM

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, February 11, said that there was no cause of worry because of different numbers of GDP in the Economic Survey and Budget 2022, presented days ago. Sitharaman said that it was a result of sources of data being different, during her speech at the Rajya Sabha.> READ MORE

>Exclusive | Raj Bawa Has the Potential to be a Good All-rounder, He Should be Looked After: U19 Bowling Coach Sairaj Bahutule

Former India and Mumbai leg-spinner, Sairaj Bahutule, has had fruitful stints as bowling coach of the India ‘A’ team in South Africa last November-December and of the India Under-19 team that won the Asia Cup in UAE in December and the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in the West Indies recently. The 49-year-old Bahutule is pleased with the performances of the Under-19 bowlers and tells news18.com in this exclusive interview that their cricketing journey begins now as they prepare for first-class cricket, which is the Ranji Trophy. >READ MORE

>PF and Allowance in Salary to Increase under New Labour Code? What We Know So Far

The four labour codes, which the government has been trying to implement, have been in the limelight for quite some time now. The government has been deliberating on how they should come into effect, and what the rules under the new labour codes will be. According to reports, the Centre is considering a high limit on allowances, around 70 to 80 per cent of an employee’s wages, during the implementation of the labour code on wages during the first year. >READ MORE

>Kajol Begins Shooting for Revathy’s Film ‘Salaam Venky,’ Shares Pics from the Set

Bollywood star Kajol on Friday said that she has begun shooting for her next film Salaam Venky, to be directed by veteran actor-filmmaker Revathy. The project, earlier titled “The Last Hurrah", was announced in October last year. >READ MORE

