News18 Afternoon Digest: Vice Presidential Elections Around Corner, A Look at 6 VPs Who Went on to Become Presidents & Other Stories

Vice Presidential Elections Around Corner, A Look at 6 VPs Who Went on to Become Presidents

The stage is set for the August 6 vice-presidential election where NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar has been pitted against Opposition joint candidate Margaret Alva. Given the NDA’s numbers in Parliament, Dhankhar is likely to succeed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu whose term of office comes to an end on August 10. READ MORE

‘What’s Mumbai, Thane Without Gujaratis & Rajasthanis?’ Maharashtra Guv Sparks Fresh ‘Marathi Manoos’ Row, Many Irked

As infighting in Shiv Sena continues to be at the centre of Maharashtra politics, a new row erupted after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari claimed that “no money will be left" in Mumbai and Thane if “Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed" from the state. The statement angered the Shiv Sena with party lawmaker Sanjay Raut questioning the silence of chief minister Eknath Shinde on insult of “Marathi manoos" (Marathi speaking sons of the soil) by “BJP-sponsored" governor. READ MORE

Shinde Govt Completes One Month in Office, but No Sign of Cabinet Expansion Yet

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, which came to power after a high-voltage political drama, is completing one month in office on Saturday, but there is still no clarity on when the cabinet expansion will take place. READ MORE

Lights Out, Heat Dialled Down: How EU Countries Tackle Energy Crisis as Russia Reduces Gas Supply

The energy stand-off between Moscow and Europe has further escalated as Russia on July 27 delivered less gas to Europe on July 27 in a further escalation of an energy stand-off between Moscow and the European Union that will make it harder, and costlier, for the bloc to fill up storage ahead of the winter heating season. READ MORE

Hacker Sent Woman’s Nudes to Several Dozens who Knew Her. Here’s How She Sent Him to Prison

Natalie Claus was alerted one day by people known to her that they have received her nude images. The incident happened to the college student, who is enrolled at a state university in New York, when a hacker tricked her into sharing a code to gain access to her Snapchat account. READ MORE

At Boyband Mirror Concert in Hong Kong, 2 Dancers Injured as Giant Screen Falls on Them

Ahanging video screen collapsed onto the stage, injuring two dancers during a performance by the renowned boyband Mirror in Hong Kong. Screams erupted in the Hong Kong Coliseum when the giant screen broke free from one of the two metal wires that held it in place. The screen’s edge fell directly on one of the dancers before hitting another. READ MORE

‘The Role That I Play, I Always Need the Backing of Captain and Coach’: Dinesh Karthik

India batter Dinesh Karthik has indicated he needs to be continuously backed by the skipper and coach given the finisher’s role assigned to him. Karthik cracked an unbeaten 41 off just 19 deliveries at a strike rate of nearly 213 at the back end of the innings as India amassed 190/6 and then restricted the West Indies to 122/8 in 20 overs in the opening T20I for a 68-run victory. READ MORE

