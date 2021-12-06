News18 Afternoon Digest: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to Reach Wedding Venue on December 7 & Other Top Stories

>Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to Reach Wedding Venue on December 7: Reports

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are keeping their wedding a secret affair, but their forthcoming nuptials keep dominating headlines. As preparations for the wedding are underway, let’s have a look at the plans in detail. >READ MORE

>India vs New Zealand 2021: ‘Boys Were Disappointed With Kanpur Draw’ Rahul Dravid

India head coach Rahul Dravid was happy man as team sealed a 372-run win over New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. But this wasn’t the case in Kanpur—venue for the first Test. India came very close, had the Kiwis on the mat; nonetheless, they couldn’t deliver the sucker punch. But not in Mumbai. >READ MORE

>Defence Ties, 2+2 Dialogue: Here’s What’s on the Table as PM Modi Meets Putin Today Amid Close Watch by US

To hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India on Monday. This will be the first in-person meeting between prime minister Narendra Modi and President Putin after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019. >READ MORE

>ATM Cash Withdrawals to Get Costlier from Next Month. Know How Much You Need to Pay

Bank customers with a credit or debit card from next month will be eligible to pay extra charges for withdrawal of cash at ATMs across the country after their limit to withdraw money from their own banks’ ATMs gets exhausted. The Reserve Bank of India, in a notification earlier, had said that customers will have to pay even more charges from January 2022 for ATM transactions once the limit exceeds. Banks are already notifying this change to remind customers of it. ATM transactions are set to get costlier because the RBI had allowed banks to increase charges on cash and non-cash automated teller machines (ATMs) beyond free monthly limits. >READ MORE

>Scientists Developing Chewing Gum that Could Reduce Covid-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a “trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from Covid-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell so dramatically to be almost undetectable, indicates the study published in the journal Molecular Therapy. “SARS-CoV-2 replicates in the salivary glands, and we know that when someone d sneezes, coughs, or speaks some of that virus can be expelled and reach others," said researcher Henry Daniell from the University of Pennsylvania in the US. “This gum offers an opportunity to neutralise the virus in the saliva, giving us a simple way to possibly cut down on a source of disease transmission," Daniell added. READ MORE

>Even Before Being Named, Omicron Variant May Have Spread in New York, Courtesy An Anime Convention

In the crowd was Peter McGinn, a 30-year-old health care analyst in town from Minneapolis. He attended discussion panels, chatted with strangers about his anime podcast and, at night, sang karaoke with friends. After flying home, he learned that one friend from the convention — an anime fan from North Carolina — had just tested positive for the coronavirus. In the days to come, many more of his friends from the convention would test positive, as well. Coughing and feeling tired, McGinn also took a test. He had the virus, too.That was Nov. 23, a day before most scientists had even heard of the new variant that was tearing across southern Africa. The World Health Organization had not yet even given the variant a name — omicron. But it was already present in the United States, undetected. Omicron May Not Infect Kids in India the Way It is Infecting South African Children, Says INSACOG Member. The way Omicron is infecting children in South Africa may not be the way it infects children in other countries, including India, microbiologist Dr Saumitra Das has told News18.com. READ MORE

>Omicron May Not Infect Kids in India the Way It is Infecting South African Children, Says INSACOG Member

