News18 Afternoon Digest: Victim's Friend, OYO Room They Were in Before Mishap in Focus; Duo Had Argument in Hotel & Other Top Stories

tIn News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering the gruesome accident in Delhi’s Sultanpuri, where a 20-year-old girl was dragged under a car for a few kilometres. In other news, we have the Supreme Court delivering a 4 to 1 judgment on freedom of expression of ministers.

Victim’s Friend, OYO Room They Were in Before Mishap in Focus; Duo Had Argument in Hotel

Police probe on Monday revealed that the woman was accompanied by a friend on the scooty when it met theccident.The manager of a OYO Rooms hotel on Tuesday told the police that the 20-year-old woman woh died in an accident on January 1, had checked into his hotel with her friend, but both of them got into an argument. “They went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty," news agency ANI quoted him as saying. FOLLOW LIVE

No Additional Restrictions, Says SC in 4:1 Judgment on Freedom of Speech for Lawmakers

The Supreme Court delivered two separate verdicts in a 4:1 judgment on whether restrictions can be imposed on a public functionaries’ right to freedom of speech and expression. The separate judgments were made by Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice Nagarathna.

While reading the majority judgment, Justice Ramasubramanian said: “A statement made by minister, even if traceable to any affairs of state or protecting the government, cannot be attributed vicariously to the government even applying the principle of collective responsibility." READ MORE

A Massive Infra Push Amid India-China Tensions: The Significance of Siyom Bridge EXPLAINED

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday will launch the Siyom bridge in Arunachal Pradesh. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) built the steel arch bridge on the Along-Yingkiong Road in the northeastern state as part of the Brahmank project.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the BRO has four projects: Arunank, Vartak, Brahmank, and Udayak, which aim to maintain and develop infrastructure in the state’s difficult geographical terrain and strategically important areas. READ MORE

Sheezan Khan Seeks Bail In Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide Case, Plea To Be Heard On Jan 7: Report

Sheezan Khan, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, is now seeking bail. The Ali Baba actor’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra moved the application for bail on Monday, January 2 and it will be heard on January 7. “We moved the application. It is kept on the seventh of January. A notice has been issued to the police to file a report and say," the lawyer said as quoted by E-times. READ MORE.

Stocks to Watch Today: Dabur, Zomato, RIL, ONGC, IRCTC, Maruti Suzuki, and Others

The Nifty 50 January futures contract on the Singapore Exchange point to a negative opening for domestic equities on Tuesday. The contract was trading at 18,196.50 down 26.5 points, down 0.15 % from the previous close. Dabur India: The proposed acquisition of a 51% stake in Badshah Masala was completed on Monday. Badshah Masala has become a subsidiary of the company. READ MORE.

VVS Laxman in Line to be Next India Coach After Rahul Dravid’s Tenure

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in a proactive mode in the World Cup year and has already initiated planning for the 50-over tournament to be held later this year. The January 1 review meeting laid the foundation for the road ahead and now the focus is likely to shift towards the head coach. READ MORE

