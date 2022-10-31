News18 Afternoon Digest: Video Captures Exact Moment of Morbi Bridge Collapsed, SC Orders Ban on 'Two-finger Test' in Rape Cases & Other Stories

WATCH | Exact Moment of Morbi Disaster Caught on CCTV Shows Bridge Collapsing as People Kept Shaking It

CCTV footage reveals the exact moment when the suspension bridge in Morbi city snapped, killing over 130 people. READ MORE

SC Orders Ban on ‘Two-finger Test’ in Rape Cases, Slams ‘Invasive Method’ of Examining Survivors

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a ban on “two-finger test" in rape cases and warned that persons conducting such tests will be held guilty of misconduct. The two-finger test is an unscientific and intrusive physical examination that involves the insertion of two fingers into a woman’s vagina to measure the laxity of vaginal muscles, thereby determining her ‘virginity’. READ MORE

‘Saw People Shake Bridge, Took a U-turn’: Man’s Fear Turns True After Returning from Ill-fated Morbi Bridge

Ahmedabad resident Vijay Goswami and his family members visited the suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi on Sunday afternoon. But the family had a close save as they returned halfway through the bridge out of fear after some youths from the crowd started shaking it. READ MORE

Masks, Immunity Boosting Foods, Travel: How Delhiites are Planning to Cope as Air Quality to Dip Further

With Diwali gone and incidents of stubble farming rising, Delhi’s air quality has plunged to the ‘severe’ level, impacting the health of elderly people and those with pre-existing medical conditions, while many are also making travel plans to escape the city’s worst air pollution around this time of the year. READ MORE

When Indira Gandhi Pulled the Strings of Nizam, Other Princely State Rulers over ‘Privy Purses’

Did you know that late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi abolished a form of compensation, called ‘privy purse’, which was being paid to the Nizam of Hyderabad and other princely state rulers? As Rahul Gandhi, her grandson, walks across the Nizam’s erstwhile state with hopes of restoring Congress to its former glory, we take a look at the case of the ‘privy purse’ on the day Indira Gandhi was assassinated 38 years ago. READ MORE

Poverty, Deep Inequality & Deforestation: Brazil’s New President Lula Faces Daunting Task Post Win

In a stunning comeback, Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated the far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. After a divisive campaign which saw the two bitter rivals on opposite sides of the political spectrum go head-to-head, Lula won 50.9 percent of the votes. READ MORE

‘India ne Marwa Diya Humein’: Shoaib Disappointed With India’s Loss, Says ‘Their Batting Got Exposed’

South Africa on Sunday ended Team India’s winning spree with at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 with a 5-wicket win in Perth. The Proteas did find it difficult to chase a lowly 134-run target but they managed to cross the finish line with grit and patience shown by the likes of Aiden Markram and David Miller. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra Is Coming To India After Three Long Years And We Are Excited For Malti’s First Visit

Actress Priyanka Chopra is coming to India! The actress made the announcement on her Instagram Stories on Monday morning (IST). Priyanka is visiting India almost after three years and we are thrilled to have our Desi Girl back home. This visit will be extra special to her fans back home as this would be her first trip to the country after she and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. READ MORE

