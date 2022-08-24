News18 Afternoon Digest: Vijay Sinha Quits as Speaker of Bihar Assembly, Stormy Session Likely Amid Raids at 25 Places Linked to RJD Leaders & Other Stories

Bihar Assembly Floor Test: Vijay Sinha Quits as Speaker; Stormy Session Likely Amid Raids at 25 Places Linked to RJD Leaders

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha announced his resignation on the floor of the House on Wednesday after an emotionally charged speech in which he expressed anguish over the no-confidence motion moved against him by the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’. READ MORE

India Asks Russia to Give Access to IS Bomber Who Was Planning to Kill Nupur Sharma

Indian security agencies have sent a questionnaire to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) seeking to know the motive of IS bomber who was detained in Russia for planning to carry out a suicide attack against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammad, top sources have told CNN-News18. READ MORE

Prophet Row Updates: Cops Conduct Flag March in Tense Hyderabad Amid Protests Against Raja Singh, ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ Chants Raised

Tensions grip streets of Hyderabad where massive protests have erupted over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh‘s controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Raja Singh was granted bail hours after his arrest by the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday over his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad in a video which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded. READ MORE

Supertech Twin Tower Demolition Latest: 3,700 Kg Explosives to Ravage Towers in 10 Sec on August 28

Once a dream house of many, the Noida twin towers built by real estate firm Supertech Ltd is all set to be demolished within a few days. Preparations have been on full swing for weeks now, and the towers — Apex and Ceyanne — are finally fully rigged with explosives. READ MORE

Apple iPhone 14 Launch Soon: Everything You Can Expect At iPhone Launch Event Next Month

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 14 series next month. Ahead of the launch, there is a lot of excitement around Apple’s next iPhone announcement and there are a bunch of reports out there around what Apple plans to launch during its event next month. A recent report had stated that Apple may launch the Apple iPhone 14 series earlier than expected, during an event on September 7. Given that there are only a few days left for the rumoured launch date, let us take a look at what you can expect during Apple’s next big showcase. READ MORE

Pushpa 2: Big Update for Rashmika Mandanna Fans As Srivalli’s Role in Allu Arjun Film Revealed

The filming for Pushpa: The Rule has begun. Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna was a blockbuster at the box office. While Allu Arjun completely owned the film with his power-packed performance, Rashmika’s Srivalli also received immense love from the audience. READ MORE

