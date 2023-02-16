News18 Afternoon Digest: Voting Underway for Tripura Assembly Polls; Record High Fuel Prices in Pakistan & More

Latest in the assembly elections underway in Tripura; updates in the Air India-Airbus-Boeing deal & other top stories.

Tripura Election 2023: Voters Not Allowed to Poll, Trying to Reach Out to EC, Says Ex-CM Manik Sarkar; 32.11% Turnout So Far

Voting is underway in Tripura in the high-voltage assembly election where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing off with the Left-Cong alliance and the Tipra Motha. Voting began under tight security at 7 am and will conclude at 4 pm across 3,337 polling stations, out of which 1,100 have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical. Votes will be counted on March 2. READ MORE

Air India-Airbus-Boeing Deal: Airline Has Option to Buy 370 Additional Aircraft

Air India has confirmed that apart from the 470 aircraft, the deal has the option to purchase 370 aircraft (under options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus & Boeing), which will take deal quantity to 840 aircraft. Air India has the option to buy an additional 370 planes as part of its deal with aircraft manufactures Airbus SE and Boeing Co, said Nipun Aggarwal, the airline’s chief commercial and transformation officer. READ MORE

Pakistan Hikes Petrol, Diesel Price to Record High; Prices of Other Commodities Also Surge

Pakistan on Wednesday increased the price of petrol to a historic height of PKR 272 per litre, while diesel price has been hiked by PKR 17.20 to PKR 280 per litre, inflicting more misery on people already battling hiked essential prices. READ MORE

KPMG Layoffs: Accounting Firm To Cut 700 Jobs in US; Details

KPMG is laying off nearly 700 people or about 2 per cent of its workforce in the United States, becoming the first of the world’s four biggest accountancy firms to slash jobs in the country, reports said on February 16. READ MORE

Microsoft Says ‘Over 1 Million People Sign Up For Bing’ With ChatGPT In 48 hours

The US-based tech giant Microsoft has announced that over 1 million people signed up on the waitlist to try out the new Bing Search with ChatGPT functionality in just 48 hours. READ MORE

Rohit Sharma Led India Becomes Number One Ranked Test Side for Few Hours, Courtesy: ICC Glitch

In what could be a major glitch in ICC ranking systems, Rohit Sharma and his men were ranked the number one team across all formats and then saw themselves getting dethroned by Australia in Test rankings in a span of few hours. READ MORE

BTS: Jimin and J-Hope Donate Rs 64.52 Lakhs For Quake-Hit Turkey, Syria For Children Relief Work

BTS members J-Hope and Jimin come forward to help children in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. People from around the world have joined the efforts to raise funds for the survivors of earthquake-hit countries, which left tens of thousands of people dead in the two countries. Five back-to-back earthquakes and aftershocks have forced the victims to take shelter in relief camps and rely on aid from funds and non-profit organisations. READ MORE

