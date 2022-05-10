News18 Afternoon Digest: Warmer Years Ahead, Warns Climate Body as Global Temperature Could Breach 1.5°C Threshold in 5 Years & Other Stories

SDMC Carries Out Demolition Drive in New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri After Shaheen Bagh Stir | WATCH

Aday after the Supreme Court refused to grant a stay on the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s demolition drive amid huge protests by locals, the civic body has brought in bulldozers in the New Friends Colony area and Mangolpuri to carry out an anti-encroachment drive as scheduled. READ MORE

Row Over ‘Hindu Symbols’ in Complex, UP Courts to Hear Gyanvapi Mosque & Taj Mahal Cases | TIMELINE

The court-appointed team, which conducted the survey at the Shringar Gauri temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex, will submit the report before a Varanasi court on Tuesday as the hearing will resume. READ MORE

Warmer Years Ahead, Warns Climate Body as Global Temperature Could Breach 1.5°C Threshold in 5 Years

As unprecedented heat conditions continue to take a massive toll on people, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that the situation might get worse as it strongly predicts at least one year between 2022 and 2026 could be the warmest surpassing the last record set in 2016. READ MORE

The Sedition Saga: What’s With This Colonial-Era Law That the Centre has Decided to ‘Reconsider’ | It’s History and Controversy Decoded

In a U-turn just two days after defending in the Supreme Court the penal law on sedition, the Centre on Monday said it has decided to review the legislation, a move which has come based on instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. READ MORE

Deaths, Protests & Once-Powerful Rajapaksa Clan on Back Foot: In Downward Spiral, Sri Lanka Faces Its Worst Crisis in Modern History

The sky is completely overcast. But the Earth below is burning. Quite literally. The tear-drop-shaped Indian Ocean island nation is rapidly descending into chaos. Sri Lanka is going through its worst-ever crisis in its modern history; much worse than the 30-year-long Tamil Eelam civil war, Ultra Marxist Janata Vimukti Peramuna (JVP)-led terrorism and the tsunami of 2004. READ MORE

Is Central Bank Planning To Close 600 Branches Across India? What We Know So Far

Central Bank of India has reported its total number of branches at 4,528 at the end of March 2022, which is the same compared to the December 2021 quarter. The bank is reportedly looking to reduce the number of branches by 600, or 13 per cent of the total, by either shutting or merging loss-making branches by the end of March 2023. READ MORE

