News18 Afternoon Digest: Water Supply to be Hit in Parts of Delhi from Today, Jal Board Says 'Store Enough Water' & Other Stories

CBI Raids Across 9 Locations Linked to Karti P Chidambaram in Case Related to Foreign Remittances, Say Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids across nine properties linked to Karti P Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, sources told News18. The raids were conducted early morning Tuesday at nine locations in Chennai (3), Mumbai (3), Karnataka (1), Punjab (1) and Odisha (1) in a case related to foreign remittance received by Karti between 2010 and 2014. READ MORE

How Many Soldiers Can Serve till the Retirement Age? Tour of Duty Scheme Has a Sticking Point

The defence establishment is looking at options to decide the exact percentage of troops that can be retained permanently under a proposed scheme to recruit soldiers on short-term contracts, after reports of its possible announcement triggered an outcry. Highly-placed sources in the government told News18 that hectic discussions are underway within the government and a final decision on the exact contours of the scheme is expected anytime. READ MORE

Water Supply to be Hit in Parts of Delhi from Today, Jal Board Says ‘Store Enough Water’ | Check Details

Water supply in several parts of the national capital will be affected from Tuesday due to depletion of pond level of the Yamuna at Wazirabad and reduction in release of raw water from Haryana, the Delhi Jal Board announced on Monday. “Water supply will be affected since the morning of May 17 till the pond level improves to normal," it said. READ MORE

McDonald’s to Exit Russia Amid Ukraine Invasion, Sell Business in Country

American fast-food giant McDonald’s said Monday it will exit Russia in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, ending a more than three-decade run begun in the hopeful period near the end of the Cold War. The restaurant chain, which launched in Moscow in January 1990 to great fanfare almost two years before the Soviet Union was dissolved, characterized the withdrawal as difficult but necessary. READ MORE

‘No Time to Rest, Prepare for 2024’: PM Meets Yogi Cabinet, Lauds ‘Bulldozer Drive’, Law Enforcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a brainstorming session with Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath cabinet in Lucknow on Monday evening. During his meeting with UP ministers, the PM said that only good governance opens the way to power. With this, he asked all the ministers of the state to further dedicate themselves to the service of the public. The Prime Minister also told the UP cabinet that there was no time left for any rest and that everyone should start preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, News18 has learnt. READ MORE

LIC Share Lists at 9% Discount: Buy, Sell or Hold, What Should LIC Investors Do Now?

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) share listed at Rs 865 with a discount of 9 per cent over its issue price of Rs 949 on Tuesday, May 17. The initial public offering (IPO) of country’s biggest insurance company saw an overwhelming response from the investors during the subscription period. The public issue was booked 2.95 times over the 16.20 crore shares that were on offer. READ MORE

