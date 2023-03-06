News18 Afternoon Digest: Who is Asad Ahmed, Who Planned Umesh Pal’s Murde; CBI at Lalu's Residence in Connection With Land For Job Scam & Other Stories

Read the latest news on Umesh Pal’s murder, the reopening of Ashram Flyover, Rahul Gandhi’s fresh attack on the Centre and other top stories.

Who is Asad Ahmed, Who Took Over Reins of Father’s Gang, Planned Umesh Pal’s Murder? All About Atiq’s 5 Sons

ill a fortnight back, a young Asad Ahmed did not have any criminal case lodged against him. But, now, he is the ‘most wanted’ man in Uttar Pradesh after leading half-a-dozen shooters who killed Umesh Pal in broad daylight on a busy street in Prayagraj on February 24. READ MORE

Land for Job Scam: CBI at Lalu Yadav’s Residence Day After Oppn’s Letter on ‘Misuse’ of Central Agencies

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached the residence of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday to question his wife Rabri Devi in connection to the land for job scam. READ MORE

Delhi: Traffic Advisory Issued as Ashram Flyover Reopens; Heavy Vehicles Not Allowed For Now

In big relief to commuters in Delhi, the Ashram flyover was reopened at 12 pm today, followed by inauguration of an extension by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. READ MORE

15-year-old Delivers Baby at Nagpur Home After Watching Videos Online, Kills Newborn

A 15-year-old girl, who was an alleged victim of sexual exploitation, delivered a baby at her Nagpur home in Maharashtra after watching YouTube videos. She, however, killed the baby, said cops on Sunday. READ MORE

Homework | Rahul Gandhi Skirts ‘PM Candidate’ Debate in London, But ‘United Oppn Kingdom’ in 2024 is Easier Said than Done

“That’s not even up for discussion…that’s a distraction and I don’t want to get into it." This is how Rahul Gandhi skirted a question in London on whether he will be the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2024 against Narendra Modi. For the ‘larger opposition unity’, for which Gandhi made a strong case in the same discussion, this seems to be a good start. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Launches Fresh Attack on Centre, Says Oppn Can’t Raise China Issue In Parl

Stepping up his attack on the ‘ideology’ of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led Central government, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised questions over India’s foreign policy with China, adding that the Opposition is not allowed to raise the issue of Chinese intrusion into Indian territory in the Indian Parliament. READ MORE

Amitabh Bachchan Injured During Shooting of Project K, Says ‘Rib Cartilage Popped Broke…’

Bollywood megastar injured himself during the shooting of his upcoming film Project K. The actor shared his health update through his blog. He wrote, “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain .." READ MORE

Cricketer Shubman Gill Reveals The Name Of Actress He Has A Crush On

The romantic link-ups between cricketers and actresses in the Indian film industry go back a long way. Right from Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi falling for actress Sharmila Tagore, to the recent wedding of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, the trend continues to this day. Recently, yet another star cricketer has confessed to having a crush on a famous actress. The cricketer in question is Shubman Gill and he has revealed that he has a crush on actress Rashmika Mandanna. It is not surprising as the actress has already been dubbed the national crush of the country but it raises some questions as the cricketer has often been linked with actress Sara Ali Khan. READ MORE

