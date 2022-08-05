News18 Afternoon Digest: Why Onus on Us, Ask IIT-M Students After Rape on Campus; Dean's 'Advice' Adds to Furore & Other Stories

Mamata Banerjee in Delhi: Discussion on GST Dues with PM Modi, Meeting Prez Murmu on Agenda in 4-day Visit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss multiple issues, including GST dues for her state. READ MORE

‘Centre in Vulnerable Position at Cost of Taxpayers’ Money’: Why CBI Sought Daily Hearing of 2G Appeals

The Delhi High Court will hear on September 22 and 23 the appeals filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case. READ MORE

Southern Slice | Why Onus on Us, Ask IIT-M Students After Rape on Campus; Dean’s ‘Advice’ Adds to Furore

The recent case of sexual assault reported from inside the famous Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), campus has once again raised questions about the safety of women on educational campuses. While the case is said to have been cracked with the arrest of Chandran Kumar, a contractual employee working at a juice shop inside the campus, the institution is facing outrage for putting the onus of safety on the students. READ MORE

RBI Guv Says, In Times of Turbulence Indian Economy is Island of Stability

The Reserve Bank of India-led Monetary Policy Committee on Friday increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to take it to pre-pandemic levels, as the monetary authority seeks to bring down inflation to its comfort band and in line with policy tightening by key central banks. Now, the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) stands adjusted to 5.15 per cent. READ MORE

Four in Critical Condition after Being Struck by Lightning near White House

Four people are in critical condition after a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday, officials in the US capital said. The lightning struck a small park across the street from the White House, leaving two men and two women with “critical life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from Washington’s fire and emergencies department. All the victims have been taken to local hospitals. READ MORE

ASEAN Gala Dinner: China’s Wang Yi Storms out Minutes after Arriving as Blinken, Lavrov Attend

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi stormed out of the gala dinner organised for ASEAN foreign ministers in Cambodia’s Phnom Penh on Thursday. He did not give any reason behind leaving the venue early, news agency Reuters reported. READ MORE

