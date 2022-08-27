News18 Afternoon Digest: Will An Envelope Seal Hemant Soren's Fate?; Why Azad's Exit is 'Bad Day' for NC-PDP, Good News for BJP & Other Stories

Will An Envelope Seal Hemant Soren’s Fate? Decoding J’khand CM’s Options & A Mining Lease That Started It All

Days after Maharashtra saw tables turn with a rebellion snatching the chief minister’s crown from Uddhav Thackeray, is Jharkhand headed towards a political crisis? It all started with Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal accusing Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of playing a major role in the horse trading of MLAs to topple the JMM-Congress coalition government. After Jharkhand MLAs were arrested with money in Bengal, a probe by the Bengal CID pointed to a link between Congress MLAs and Sarma, though the Assam CM denied the charges. READ MORE

Alternative to Abdullah, ‘Decimation’ of Congress & An ED Case: Why Azad’s Exit is ‘Bad Day’ for NC-PDP, Good News for BJP

Advertisement

It is the worst day for National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP leaders said on Friday as senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Grand Old Party, blaming Rahul Gandhi and his close coterie for the electoral decline of the party. As Congress leaders copy-pasted the video where PM Narendra Modi’s eyes welled up during Azad’s farewell speech, calling the latter’s resignation a repayment of the loan of that gesture, BJP leaders called it ‘bohot bura din hai for NC and PDP’ (bad day for NC and PDP). “Congress is nearly extinct, it is the worst day for NC and PDP in the state," said a top BJP leader associated with Jammu and Kashmir. READ MORE

Sonali Phogat Death Case LIVE Updates: ‘Drug Peddler’ Who Gave Substances to 2 Accused Arrested; Phogat Named as Wife of PA in Docs

The Goa Police on Saturday detained a suspected peddler who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused arrested in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat murder case, a senior officer said. The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detained from Anjuna after the accused duo “confessed" in their statement that they had procured drugs from him. The murder case of actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat has taken yet another sensational turn with the emergence of a security camera footage from a Goa restaurant which purportedly shows her staggering out as she is helped by Sudhir Sangwan, one of her two associates arrested in the case. READ MORE

Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Tomorrow: Know How Kerala Flats Were Razed

Advertisement

The Noida Supertech twin towers are set to be demolished on Sunday (August 28). Edifice Engineering is the company responsible to bring down the buildings. The same company was also involved in the demolition of four apartments located in the Maradu town of Kerala’s Kochi in 2020. The Noida Supertech towers demolition refreshes the memory of the Maradu flat demolition. The four flats, located in the Maradu town of Kerala’s Kochi, were razed in 2020 after the Supreme Court order as their construction had violated coastal zone regulations. READ MORE

Neeraj Chopra Scripts History, Becomes First Indian to Win Diamond League Title

Advertisement

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday scripted history as he became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League Meeting title by winning the Lausanne leg here. The 24-year-old Chopra, who had pulled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a “minor" groin injury he had suffered while winning silver during the World Championships last month, hurled the spear to 89.08m in his first attempt to seal the win in style. Chopra rested and rehabilitated for a month but it looked like the injury had not happened at all as he continued his vintage form. The 89.08m throw was his third career-best effort. His second throw measured 85.18m before passing on his third attempt. READ MORE

Justice UU Lalit Touches His Father’s Feet After Swearing in as 49th Chief Justice of India | WATCH

Advertisement

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, touched his father’s feet. The CJI’s 90-year-old father, Umesh Ranganath Lalit, served as a high court judge after a long career as an advocate in his home state Maharashtra. Lalit’s wife Amita Lalit, who runs a school in Noida, along with their two sons, Harshad and Shreeyash, were also present. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers were there too at the ceremony. Justice Lalit’s predecessor, Justice N V Ramana, was also present. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here