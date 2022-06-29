News18 Afternoon Digest: ‘Will Do Something Exemplary & Send Video’: Udaipur Accused Told Pak Friends & Other Top Stories

‘Will Do Something Exemplary & Send Video’: Udaipur Accused Told Pak Friends, Were to Visit Ajmer Sharif | EXCLUSIVE

After killing tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur over his alleged support for the insult of the Prophet, the two accused — Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari and Ghosh Mohammad — were planning to go to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, but were arrested in Bhim, Rajsamand, intelligence sources told CNN-News18. READ MORE

‘Hang Them, Otherwise Tomorrow They’ll Target Others’: Niece of Tailor Kanhaiya Lal Killed in Udaipur

We want justice, they should be hanged," said the niece of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, whose gruesome murder in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Tuesday shook the nation. Two men slit Kanhaiya Lal’s throat and later posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam, indirectly referring to the remarks against Prophet made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma. READ MORE

Advertisement

Eknath Shinde and Other Rebel MLAs Donate Rs 51 Lakh for Assam Flood Relief

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra have contributed Rs 51 lakh for the flood relief work in Assam, where they have been camping since the last week, their spokesperson said on Wednesday. The Sena legislators, led by senior minister Eknath Shinde, have raised the banner of revolt against their party. READ MORE

Jolt to Owaisi, Boost for Tejashwi: RJD May Become Bihar’s Single Largest Party as 4 AIMIM MLAs to Join Shortly

Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra, fresh trouble is mounting in Bihar as four MLAs of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM will shortly join the Rashtriya Janata Dal, making Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD the single largest party in Bihar, leaving behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The total number of MLAs in RJD camp will increase to 79 post the merge. READ MORE

Advertisement

Govt Likely to Consider Proposal of Reform in Domestically Produced Crude Oil: Sources

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs is likely to likely to consider the proposal to reform in domestically produced crude oil in its meeting conducted through video conferencing on Wednesday, June 29, sources told News18.com on the day. According to them, the CCEA meet has already begun, where ministers will discuss the issue. This comes against a backdrop of India producing historically low amounts of crude oil in decades. READ MORE

Advertisement

Shamshera Song Ji Huzoor: Ranbir Kapoor As Balli Makes Whole Village Dance with Him In Catchy Track

Advertisement

After piquing the excitement of fans by dropping an intriguing trailer of Shamshera, the makers have dropped the first track from the film titled ‘Ji Huzoor.’ The catchy number sees Ranbir making the whole village join his groove as he has a chance to show off his exceedingly energetic dancing skills. He is also seen playing with children, jumping from heights, and fetting pushed on trolleys as he scales a mountain of chairs. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.