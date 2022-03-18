News18 Afternoon Digest: Will India See a Fourth Covid Wave and Other Top Stories

Is Another Covid Wave On the Horizon for India? Govt Alert as Nations See Rise in Cases

With just about 2,500 fresh cases reported on Friday, it can safely be said that India is past the Omicron-driven third wave. With experts crediting the country’s robust vaccination drive and timely Covid-19 measures behind preventing a catastrophic turn of events as witnessed in the second wave, there might be another wave on the horizon as various regions of the world see a spike in infections. READ MORE

Zelensky Determined & Desperate, Biden Calculative. Ukraine War Has Set 2 Presidents on Different Paths

Advertisement

US President Joe Biden and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy are men of different generations, countries and styles and with very different missions. Zelenskyy is fighting to save his nation. Biden to restore a shattered world order without igniting a world war. The contrasts were on vivid display Wednesday. First the Ukrainian leader delivered an impassioned plea to Congress for additional military assistance to fight off Russia’s three-week old invasion. Then came Biden, with a more technocratic address promising more arms and humanitarian assistance but making clear the limits of what the U.S. is willing to do. READ MORE

Cong’s Ghulam Nabi Azad, Other G-23 Leaders to Meet Sonia and Rahul Gandhi Soon

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and some other members of the G-32 group will meet interim party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi soon. This meeting comes after a crucial Congress Working Committee meeting on March 14 in which the party’s poor performance in the recent assembly elections was discussed. READ MORE

The Kashmir Files, The Kapil Sharma Show And The Unanswered Questions. Aren’t We Done Yet?

On a spree of interviews post the release of movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently posted a cryptic message on a micro-blogging site. The matter did die down in precisely two tweets, but it left some questions unanswered. So, wasn’t Vivek Agnihotri’s team invited to promote the film on a popular comedy show because of the sensitive content that deals with ‘genocide’ of Kashmiri Pandits? READ MORE

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Are the Most Glamorous Couple at Apoorva Mehta’s Bash; See Pics

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stole the limelight at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash. The couple looked like the ultimate power couple as they arrived together for the party on Thursday night. This also marked Katrina and Vicky’s first joint appearance at any event after marriage. READ MORE

Ravi Shastri’s Cheeky Response After Virat Kohli’s ‘Use Less Water’ Holi Wish Resurfaces

Ravi Shastri was quick to counter Virat Kohli’s wish urging fans to use less water on Holi in an old video that has gone viral on Facebook. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.