News18 Afternoon Digest: With PM Modi Set to Participate in First I2U2 Summit, A Look at the 'West Asian Quad' | News18 Explains & Other Stories

Amid ‘Very Heavy Rain’ Warning, Schools Shut in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar; MU Exams Cancelled; T’gana, Guj on Alert

Heavy rains have been pounding several states in the country, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, where life has been thrown out of gear due flood-like conditions and traffic snarls. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

With PM Modi Set to Participate in First I2U2 Summit, A Look at the ‘West Asian Quad’ | News18 Explains

Unveiling yet another grouping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will be part of the first I2U2 leadership summit on Thursday where Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan will also participate. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Jumlajeevi’, ‘Taanashah’, ‘Nautanki’ Among Words Now Banned in Parliament. It’s a Long List

Jumlajeevi’, ’baal buddhi’, ’Covid spreader’ and ’Snoopgate’ are among the words that will be considered “unparliamentary" in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as per a list released in a new booklet by the Lok Sabha secretariat. READ MORE

BJP Eyes 14 ‘Lost’ Lok Sabha Seats, Focus on Congress, Samajwadi Party Bastions for 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is known for its unique poll management, is now gearing up for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party is eyeing the 14 Lok Sabha seats that it had failed to win in 2019 general elections. The BJP will be having a special focus on strongholds of Sonia Gandhi and Mulayam Singh Yadav as it will try to wrest their bastions in 2024. READ MORE

News18 Explains: Is UK Really ‘Ready for Rishi’? What Experts are Saying on Sunak’s Chances of Being PM

Advertisement

There are a lot of candidates vying to take the hot seat Boris Johnson had to abandon. Leaders in the UK are campaigning hard to play the favourable cards, to become the next Prime Minister. But Rishi Sunak stands out. READ MORE

Netflix Is Getting Ads In Partnership With Microsoft: Here Are All Your Questions Answered

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that it is bringing ads to the platform in partnership with Microsoft. The company gave minor details about its plans, but has said that it will introduce a new plan in addition to the ad-free Basic, Standard, and Premium plans that will show ads to users. Let us take a look at everything we know about Netflix’s plans to put ads on the platform. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.