News18 Afternoon Digest: Work from Home for Pvt Offices, Bars & Restaurants Shut as Delhi Tightens Curbs Amid Covid Spike & Other Stories

>Work from Home for Pvt Offices, Bars & Restaurants Shut as Delhi Tightens Curbs Amid Covid Spike | Read Details

As Delhi sees skyrocketing Covid-19 cases since the emergence of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, the capital has been introducing gradual restrictions to curb cases. In an order released on Tuesday, the DDMA declared that all private offices in Delhi will send employees to work from home under new Covid rules. Only offices that provide essential services will be exempt. >READ MORE

>Is Omicron Wave Leading to More Hospitalisations in Children? As India Keeps An Eye, US Data Gives a Peak

Even as India has kicked off its vaccination drive for teens aged 15 to 17, parents’ concerns are not over, as a perceived, although marginal, rise in hospitalisation of children is being reported amid the Omicron drive, across nations. >READ MORE

>Covid Scare in UP BJP Before Polls as Radha Mohan Singh Tests Positive Day After Party Meet With CM Yogi, Others

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise unabated across poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, in the last 48 hours, several political leaders have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The opposition is blaming the incumbent government ministers for being ‘super spreaders’. >READ MORE

>Signal CEO Steps Down, WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton To Take Over As Interim CEO

Messaging app Signal’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Moxie Marlinspike will step down and WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton will take charge as the interim CEO, Marlinspike said in a blog post on Monday. “It’s a new year, and I’ve decided it’s a good time to replace myself as the CEO of Signal", he said. Marlinspike, who will remain on Signal‘s board, said he is scouting for candidates for the permanent CEO position. >READ MORE

>Vodafone Idea AGR Dues Settlement: Govt to Own 35.8% in the Company, Vi Share Slumps

Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory statement on January 11 that the board of directors has approved the conversion of the full amount of interest related to spectrum auction instalments and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity. “With this background, it is now informed that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 10th January, 2022, has approved the conversion of the full amount of such interest related to spectrum auction instalments and AGR Dues into equity," according to the BSE filing. >READ MORE

>Vir Das Tests Positive for Covid-19, Jokes ‘Have 3 Pillows and a Quilt, I’m Considering Embroidery’

Actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das on Monday informed fans and followers that he tested positive for Covid-19. Vir made the announcement on Instagram. He shared a lengthy post as he spoke about “seriously considering embroidery" during his recovery period. >READ MORE

>This Electric Battery Allows You to Drive Over 1200 km on Single Charge

American startup Our Next Energy has caused a stir by revealing that it has managed to travel more than 1,200 km in a Tesla Model S, exceptionally equipped with its brand new Gemini 001 battery. It hopes to be able to market its first products by the end of 2023. >READ MORE

