News18 Afternoon Digest: Wrestlers' Show of Strength at Jantar Mantar; Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot Granted Interim Bail by Bombay HC & More

Latest in the Wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot Granted Interim Bail; SS Rajamouli ‘Disappointed’ Over India’s Oscar Entry & other stories

Boxer Vijender Singh at Jantar Mantar as Protesters Plan Show of Strength; WFI Chief’s Media Address at 4pm

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is likely to address the media around noon today from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda. He reached his Nawabganj residence late last night, via road from Delhi. A meeting of the federation is expected to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. READ MORE

After Kochhars, Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot Granted Interim Bail by Bombay HC in Bank Loan Fraud Case

In a big relief for Videocon Group founder, Venugopal Dhoot was granted interim bail by the Bombay High Court, nearly one month after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case. A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan granted bail to Dhoot on a surety of Rs 1 lakh. READ MORE

The Moment When Swati Maliwal’s Hand Got Stuck in Car Window & She Was Dragged

Aday after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged that she was molested by a drunk man, a video of the incident has come to fore where she can be seen been dragged by his car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS, with her hand stuck in the vehicle’s window. READ MORE

Layoffs In Tech Industry Reaching Pandemic Levels; Over 50,000 Job Cuts In November 2022

Layoffs in the tech industry are nearing the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, the tech industry announced 52,771 cuts, for a total of 80,978 over the course of the year, according to a Bloomberg report quoting consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The layoffs in November 2022, the most recent month for which data is available, were the highest monthly total for the tech sector since Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc started compiling data in 2020. READ MORE

SS Rajamouli ‘Disappointed’ Over India’s Oscar Entry, Says ‘Everyone Knew RRR Had Much Bigger…’

SS Rajamouli is seemingly upset with the fact that his massively successful film RRR was not chosen as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023 in the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. Director Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhello Show or The Last Film Show was chosen over RRR for India’s Oscar entry this year. READ MORE

Amitabh Bachchan Meets Messi, Shakes Hand With Ronaldo, Mbappe; Fans Say ‘They’re Lucky to Meet You’

Amitabh Bachchan, who career spans over five decades and spreads evenly across 200 films, has time and again proved his versatility as an actor. Even at this age, Big B is dishing out one film after another as well as retaining the megastar glory he has established in the world. READ MORE

