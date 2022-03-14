News18 Afternoon Digest: Zelensky Warns NATO Will Be Drawn Into Conflict After Russia Bombs Yavoriv Army Base & Other Stories

Mumbai’s Zero Death Toll Remains Unchanged for 7th Consecutive Day, Brings Glimmer of Hope

In a ray of hope, the zero Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged for the seventh consecutive day in Mumbai on Sunday, while 44 new cases were reported in the financial capital of India. READ MORE

From Vetting Candidates to Keeping Dissidents Busy, How BJP Strategists Ensured the Return of Yogi in UP

Adedicated team of leaders, backed by a strong organisational unit, has ensured Bharatiya Janata Party’s return to power in Uttar Pradesh. From micro-managing issues like who needs to campaign in which region to countering Opposition allegations, leaders like Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur and Sunil Bansal worked for the success of the party in the state. READ MORE

China Covid Cases Surge, Experts Outline Low Vaccination Rates Among Aged As Probable Cause

China’s Shenzhen home to at least 17 million residents was put under a lockdown as the Chinese Communist Party doubled-down on its zero-Covid policy to stem the rise of new Covid-19 cases. A report by China-based news agency Global Times said that infections were being reported in municipalities of capital Beijing, Shanghai, northeast China’s Jilin, east China’s Shandong and south China’s Guangdong provinces. READ MORE

Pakistan Power Play: Ally Demands Regime Change in Punjab to Save Imran Khan in Trust Vote

Beleaguered Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan finds himself juggling demands from coalition allies who are playing hardball as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government braces for a trust vote in the country’s parliament. READ MORE

Zelensky Warns NATO Will Be Drawn Into Conflict After Russia Bombs Yavoriv Army Base

The attack on Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security early Monday led to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky renewing his call to NATO to impose a no-flying zone. READ MORE

Cryptocurrency Price Update: Bitcoin, Ether, XRP Drop Amid Russia-Ukraine War. Full List

Cryptocurrency Update: Cryptocurrency prices remained under pressure on Monday, March 14, amid the war in Ukraine as Russian forces continued to invade the country. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, also fell on the day by a slight margin. As per data on global crypto tracking platform CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin price today stood at $38,503.02, down by 1.67 per cent in the last 24 hours. READ MORE

