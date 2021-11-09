News18 Day Break: 3 Dead As Fire Breaks Out at Children's Hospital in Bhopal; Manhunt on in Mumbai to Locate Duo Who Asked Taxi Driver for Antilia's Location

>3 Dead As Fire Breaks Out at Children’s Hospital in Bhopal; CM Shivraj Orders High-Level Probe

Three children were killed after a fire broke out at government-run Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital in Bhopal on Monday night. The fire started on the third floor of the hospital building, which houses the ICU, at around 9 pm, said Fatehgarh Fire Station in-charge Juber Khan. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted that three children couldn’t be saved as they were already in a critical condition due to their ill-health.

Manhunt on in Mumbai to Locate Duo Who Asked Taxi Driver for Antilia's Location

Mumbai Police on Monday launched a manhunt for two unknown persons after a taxi driver informed the cops about the duo asking for Antilia’s location. Antilia is the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family. The cops have launched a search operation, while the driver’s statement is being recorded at Azad Maidan police station.

Chennai Flood Fury: Heavy Rain Alert for Next 4 Days; IMD Warns of 'Localised Landslides'

India’s manufacturing capital Chennai came to a standstill on Sunday and continued to suffer the rain fury on Monday with many areas flooded after the southern Indian coast was battered by heavy rainfall overnight, prompting authorities to issue warnings and evacuate people from low-lying areas. Local media showed footage of cars submerged under water, uprooted trees and people being rescued on rubber boats in various parts of Chennai, the largest city in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

He's Overlooking Things For a While Now: Virat Kohli Drops Hint on India's Next T20I Captain

Virat Kohli has dropped a major hint that his current deputy Rohit Sharma will take over the charge as the Indian captain in the T20I format. Kohli will relinquish his position as the captain in the shortest format after the T20 World Cup match against Namibia on Monday. There has been a lot of speculations around who will lead the Indian team in T20Is after Kohli but the 34-year-old made a big statement at toss against Namibia, which will put rest on some.

Alia Bhatt, Milind Soman and Sunny Leone Among Winners of PETA India's Vegan Fashion Awards 2021

November 1 which is celebrated as World Vegan Day across the globe, is a step forward to create awareness about animal welfare. Every year to commemorate designers and brands who choose the vegan route and create products that are animal friendly, PETA India hosts the Vegan Fashion Awards.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition India Launch Confirmed, Official Price Revealed

OnePlus has officially announced the launch of a new OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition in India and the UK. The new limited edition’s price in India will start at Rs 37,999, but the company is yet to share more details related to the specifications and exact launch date.

