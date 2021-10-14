News18 Daybreak | Amid Backlash, BSF Clarifies Increased Powers in Border States; Aryan Khan's Lawyer Rekindles Debate Over Drug Legalization

>‘JCB Ki Khudai’ Has Competition as ‘Bulldozer’ Steamrolls Into Political Parlance With Yogi Versus Akhilesh

Elections in Uttar Pradesh have always been about symbols like Cycle, Elephant and the Lotus. Come 2022, a new symbol will enter the political lexicon of UP — the mighty Bulldozer. Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav in his ongoing campaign has said that people will say goodbye to “BJP’s bulldozer", along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in the upcoming elections. He recently also dared the CM to change the BJP’s election symbol to a bulldozer. Yadav’s attack refers to the BJP’s drive against unauthorised construction across Uttar Pradesh.

>Amid Backlash from Congress-led Punjab, BSF Clarifies Increased Powers in Border States

Amid backlash from Congress-ruled Punjab over the central government’s decision to increase its powers with respect to border states Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday clarified that the step had been taken to “give uniformity to jurisdiction". According to a new gazette notification dated October 11, BSF officials can now search, seize and arrest, at par with their police counterparts, 50 km into Punjab, Bengal and Assam. Earlier, the jurisdictional limit for BSF in these states was 15 km.

>Aryan Khan’s Lawyer Rekindles Debate Over Drug Legalization. Here are Countries That Allow Cannabis

Aryan Khan‘s counsel Amit Desai on Wednesday cited many verdicts related to the seizure of a small quantity of drugs and highlighted a few points regarding the motive of laws and some of the international practices. Arguing for Aryan’s bail Desai said many countries has removed cannabis from the schedule of dangerous drugs. While many countries, including India, have strict laws against the usage and sale of drugs; there are others where small amounts of cannabis has been decriminalized or accepted for medical use.

>Days Away From 1 Billion Vaccine Milestone, India Plans Big Celebration

The Health Ministry is preparing to celebrate administering 100 crore, or a billion vaccine doses with a variety of events across the country, sources told News18. The Health Ministry expects that India should be able to reach the milestone next week by Monday or Tuesday, the sources said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also address the nation to thank healthcare workers for their immense contribution to India’s vaccine drive. The Union Health Ministry is planning to celebrate the day with events across India, sources told News18, adding that it plans to involve Covid-19 warriors and ground-level healthcare staff, who are key to the vaccination drive.

>Man Armed with Bow & Arrow Kills 5, Critically Injures Others as He Walks Around on Norway Streets

A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people and wounded two others in southeastern Norway on Wednesday, police said, adding that they had arrested the suspect. The motive for the attack, which took place in several locations in the town centre of Kongsberg, was unknown, but police said terrorism could not yet be ruled out. Police official Oyvind Aas said he could “unfortunately confirm" that five people were dead. The two wounded were in critical care units in hospital but their lives did not appear to be in danger, he told a news conference.

>Khan’t Keep Them Apart: Salman Khan Stands by Shah Rukh Khan Like a Rock During Aryan Khan Ordeal

Actor Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra home, Mannat, for the third time on Wednesday since the latter’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs seizure case on October 3. Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing was adjourned by the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Wednesday and will continue from noon on Thursday. Dressed in a casual t-shirt and mask, Salman, along with his driver, was seen entering Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing home on Bandstand. Salman Khan first visited Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan last week, immediately after the NCB placed Aryan Khan under arrest.

