News18 Daybreak | Ex-Maha Minister Anil Deshmukh Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case; Sidhu Launches Veiled Attack on Punjab CM

>Kashmir to Kerala: BJP to Fan Out at Shankaracharya’s Sacred Sites When PM Unveils Samadhi in Kedarnath

From the famous Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar to the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya in Ernakulum in Kerala and the Somnath Temple in Gujarat — several Union ministers, BJP MPs and senior BJP leaders will fan out to over 100 such sacred sites in the country on November 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. As part of the nationwide programme, BJP has also invited sadhus and devotees at the four Dhams associated with Adi Shankaracharya in Puri (Odisha), Srinegeri (Karnataka), Dwarka (Gujarat) and Jyotirmath (Uttarakhand), apart from the 12 Jyotirlingas, including the Somnath Temple in Gujarat and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

>Steps towards Inclusion: NDA Creating More Infra, Drafting Fitness Criteria for Women Cadets, Says Army Veteran

The National Defence Academy (NDA) is modifying its infrastructure with the creation of separate enclosures, cabins, additional washrooms and also putting in place a robust security apparatus to welcome women cadets from mid-2022, Major General Arvind Bhatia (retd) told News18.com. Major General Bhatia, who superannuated last month as an Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (ACIDS) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ-IDS) had been looking after the functioning of all tri-service training institutions, their administration, curriculum and other policy interventions.

>Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) late Monday night after over 12 hours of questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the state police establishment, officials said. They said Deshmukh, 71, was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

>‘Offering Lollipops Before Polls’: Sidhu Launches Veiled Attack on Punjab CM Over Slashing of Power Tariff

Taking an indirect swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday hit out at politicians who offer “lollipops" just ahead of polls, in an apparent attack on his own party-led government in the state, and urged people to vote only on the agenda of Punjab’s welfare. His remarks came on the day Channi announced slashing of the power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for the domestic sector and increasing the dearness allowance for government employees. Addressing a gathering of the Hindu Mahasabha here, Sidhu wondered if anybody would talk about the welfare of the state.

>Squid Game Token Crashes in Obvious Scam Everyone Saw Coming

It’s almost like everybody misunderstood the assignment. Netflix’s new Korean-language series, Squid Game is a worldwide hit. Squid Game has become the streaming platform’s most-watched original, breaking the record of Bridgerton. Squid Game is a South Korean series in which, 456 people crushed with crippling debt are approached by a mysterious salesman, who offers them a chance to participate in a game whose winning prize is 45.6 billion South Korean Won.

>Binged Netflix, Studied 4 Hours a Day But Still Scored 720/720: Meet NEET 2021 Topper Who Bent All Rules

Unlike many toppers who claim to have studied for 12-14 hours a day, NEET 2021 All India Rank 1 holder Mrinal Kutteri told News18.com in an exclusive interview that he could not follow a fixed routine and took breaks every 45 minutes. He claims to have binged sitcoms on Netflix and Amazon Prime during the 2.5 years he spent in NEET preparation. The TV shows, said the topper, kept him motivated during grim times. “I used to get intimidated reading interviews of toppers who claim to study at least 12 hours a day. During the pandemic when I was at home, I had access to a phone, TV, and laptop. All these were distractions and in the beginning, I had to focus and redirect myself towards studying. It got better with time. I used to spend around 4 hours a day studying every day," said Mrinal.

