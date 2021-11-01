News18 Daybreak | Govt Frees Up Space Equal to 4 Rashtrapati Bhavans, Earns Rs 40 Cr from Scrap; Here's How and Why Parents Nominate Children for Vaccine Trials

>25% Drop in Jabs Count, Unutilised Stocks Tripling to 15 Cr & Crowded Markets: What’s Making the Centre Anxious

Less than 17 crore jabs were given in October, down from almost 24 crore in September, while a record number of nearly 15 crore jabs are lying unutilised with states and private hospitals as on date, which is a three-time jump from the figure just a month ago. All this is making the Centre consider an intervention in the matter and the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding an urgent review meeting on November 3, soon after landing back from the UK, to speak to 40 District Magistrates and 11 Chief Ministers regarding areas which are lagging behind in the vaccination drive.

>Govt Frees Up Space Equal to Four Rashtrapati Bhavans; Earns Rs 40 Crore from Scrap Sale

The government has freed up space equivalent to four Rashtrapati Bhavans in the massive cleanliness drive that ended on October 31, News18 has learnt. Around 8.06 lakh square feet of space has been freed by weeding out 13.73 lakh files between October 2 and October 31, as part of the special drive directed by the Prime Minister last month. The floor space of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is around two lakh square feet. The government has sold scrap worth nearly Rs 40 crore from the entire exercise.

>From Questions to Consent, and Some Curses: How and Why Parents Nominate Children for Vaccine Trials

From convincing parents to give their consent to pricking children several times to draw blood samples, conducting clinical trials to test vaccines on children has always been a tedious and complex process. At times, doctors at trial sites are subjected to abuses as soon as they explain to parents — as a part of the protocol — that in the event of the death of a child, a medical insurance cover will be provided. However, the recruitment of children to conduct trials of Covid-19 paediatric vaccines hasn’t been difficult given the panic around a possible third wave that may impact children more.

>India Lost More People to Suicide Than to Coronavirus in 2020, Shows NCRB Data

Amid its fight against the pandemic in 2020, India lost more people to suicide than Covid-19, as per the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The country reported more than 1.53 lakh suicides last year — highest in the last 10 years, according to the NCRB. The coronavirus infection, on the other hand, killed close to 1.49 lakh people in 2020, as per data from the union health ministry. While illness was the most attributed cause behind suicide, daily wage workers made up the largest share of total suicides, shows NCRB data. A total of 37,666 daily wage workers died by suicide in 2020 — accounting for one-fourth of total suicides.

>T20 World Cup 2021: How Scotland And Namibia Can Help India Reach Semifinals

Team India suffered another hammering in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Co. were completely outclassed by New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium which now makes things difficult for them in the tournament. New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to put their campaign back on track and they also ensured a decent NRR on the points table after losing their first match to Pakistan. India are yet to open their account on the points table with the two massive defeats that have hurt their NRR big time. The Asian giants currently stand at the fifth spot on the points table with zero points and an NRR of negative 1.609.

>Petrol, Diesel Price Today Hiked for 6th Straight Day; Petrol at Rs 109.69 in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices continued their upward trend on Monday, November 1. This was the sixth straight day that petrol, diesel prices were hiked after a brief pause on October 25 and 26. The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 35 paise each, according to state-run Oil Marketing Companies, or OMCs. The fresh, relentless hikes have come as a cause of worry for the citizens of the country. The surge in petrol and diesel prices have already resulted in a surge in prices of most other commodities. This is because freight charges increase automatically with an increase in petrol and diesel rates.

