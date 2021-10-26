News18 Daybreak | UAPA FIRs Against Kashmir Students for Anti-India Sloganeering; US Opens Up Air Travel For Fully Vaccinated Foreign Nationals

>‘Will Set Example Through Case’: UAPA FIRs Against Kashmir Students for Anti-India Sloganeering During Pak Match

The J&K Police has registered two FIRs against hostel wardens, management and students of two medical colleges in Srinagar where students created a ruckus and raised anti-India abusive slogans after Pakistan won the match against India in Dubai on Sunday. Multiple videos of Government Medical College (GMC) and Sher E Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar had gone viral in which some students could be seen chanting slogans against India and in praise of Pakistan. The ruckus took place even as Home Minister Amit Shah was on his three-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir, the very first after the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state.

>‘Unbelievable Experience’: Paramilitary, Military Personnel Recount Breaking Bread With Amit Shah in Pulwama

“He is from Kashi," quipped a beaming Home Minister Amit Shah as he referred to his dinner mate on Monday — CRPF constable Deepak Kumar who belongs to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s constituency. Constable Deepak Kumar has been with the CRPF for the last seven years. He has tackled terror encounters and various other law and order challenges but never been so overwhelmed as he was on Monday. “It is an unbelievable experience for me," he told News18 as he shared the dinner table with Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

>US Opens Up Air Travel For Fully Vaccinated Foreign Nationals, Kids Don’t Need to Take The Jab, Says Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign national air travellers and lifting severe travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective Nov. 8, the White House said. The extraordinary U.S. travel restrictions were first imposed in early 2020 to address the spread of COVID-19. The rules bar most non-U.S. citizens who within the last 14 days have been in Britain, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

>Four of a Family Killed After Fire Breaks Out in Building in Delhi’s Seemapuri

Four members of a family were found dead on Tuesday after a fire broke out in a building in Delhi’s Old Seemapuri area. The victims died after inhaling smoke coming out from the fire, officials said. According to Delhi Police officials, the fire broke out at the top floor of a three-storey building in Old Seemapuri area on Tuesday morning. Officials said that a fire call was received at 4 am in the morning in Old Seemapuri, after which four fire tenders were rushed to the site. They added that the deaths were likely due to asphyxiation. A 59-year-old Hori Lal, working as a peon at Shastri Bhawan, is said to among the dead.

>Bitcoin Price Today Nears $62,900, Ether, Binance Jump; Know Top Cryptocurrency Rates

Bitcoin price continued to increase on Tuesday, October 26. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, touched its all-time high of $67,139 last week, after the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) was launched at the New York Stock Exchange. It dropped slightly after hitting new record high but remained above $62,500. Bitcoin price surged 1.71 per cent in the last 24 hours to $62,811.91 at 0816 hours on October 26, according to coinmarketcap.com. Bitcoin’s dominance currently recorded at 45.20 per cent, 0.17 per cent down over the day.

>With 1,534 mm of Rainfall, Delhi Receives Second-highest Annual Downpour in 121 Years

Delhi has received its second highest annual rainfall in 121 years, since 1933, as on till October 25, according to the Safdarjung Airport Observatory. The observatory has recorded 1,502.8 mm of rainfall till Monday evening, while the national capital recorded 1,534.3 mm rainfall in 1933, the highest annual precipitation in the 1901-2021 period, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Till October 18, Delhi received 24-hour accumulated rainfall of 87.9 mm, the highest since 1956. Despite a late monsoon, Delhi received an excess of rainfall in the month of September and October, which is usually the time for departure of the southwest monsoon.

