News18 Evening Digest: 1 Arrest, 3 States & A Fresh Flashpoint Between BJP, AAP Over Delhi Leader Tajinder Bagga and Other Stories

1 Arrest, 3 States & A Fresh Flashpoint Between BJP, AAP Over Delhi Leader Tajinder Bagga | Story in 10 Points

The arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Bagga by Punjab Police from his Delhi residence on Friday morning has escalated into a tug-of-war revolving around police forces of three states and a war of words between the saffron party and the AAP, which is ruling the border state. READ MORE

In Bengal, Amit Shah Demands CBI Probe Into ‘Political Murder’ of BJP Worker, Meets Grieving Family

Demanding a CBI probe into the death of BJYM worker Arjun Chowrasia in Kolkata’s Kashipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said a culture of violence and a fear psychosis was prevalent in Bengal. READ MORE

7.5 Lakh Indians Renounced Citizenship Since 2016, 6K Foreigners Granted Indian Nationality: Govt Data

Close to 7.5 lakh Indians have renounced their citizenship since 2016, while 6,000 foreigners were granted Indian citizenship during the same period, government data analysed by CNN-News18 shows. READ MORE

What’s Cooking? Sourav Ganguly Likely to Host Amit Shah for Dinner at His Kolkata Residence Today

Former India skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is likely to play host to Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Kolkata residence on Friday evening, setting off another round of will-he-won’t-he speculation. READ MORE

Dhaakad: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘She’s On Fire’, Deletes it Later

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, often, finds himself making headlines for deleting and reposting his tweets. This has mostly to do with him making errors while numbering his tweets. This time, however, it’s his Instagram account that is grabbing eyeballs. On Thursday something unusual happened on his official Instagram account. After sharing the teaser for a song from Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Dhaakad, he promptly deleted it. The actor, even, conveyed his best wishes to the Dhakkad team while sharing the video. READ MORE

Zomato Wipes off Rs 88,000 Crore M-Cap in Six Months; Hits New All-Time Low

Zomato‘s share price today hit a new lifetime low of Rs 57.65 per share on NSE in Friday’s Trade. The tech stock has been hitting a new low on a regular basis as it made a new low today in the 5th straight session. On Friday, the market capitalization of Zomato crashed down to Rs 45,381.69 crore, its lowest since listing. This is Rs 87,732.69 crore lesser than its peak cap of Rs 1,33,144.38 crore in November when the stock had scaled an all-time high of Rs 169.10.READ MORE

