News18 Evening Digest: 10 News18 Stories Explain Why the Assembly Elections Scorecard Read 4-1 and Other Stories

Assembly Election Result 2022: 10 News18 Stories Explain Why the Scorecard Read 4-1

From the first consecutive victory for an Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 37 years to the first-ever consecutive victory for the ruling party in Uttarakhand to its solo win in Manipur, Assembly elections 2022 was a successful outing for the Bharatiya Janata Party. In Goa, it is just one seat short of the majority mark. In Punjab, the party fared poorly with just two seats but can take heart from the fact that its chief rival, the Congress, was drubbed out by the Aam Aadmi Party. READ MORE

After Cong’s Flop Show in 5 State Polls, an Ex-PM Opens Up on His ‘Bitter Experience’ with Party

Once in alliance government with the Congress, JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday opened up on his “bitter experience" with the grand old party after its dismal performance in recent assembly elections in five states. READ MORE

IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis Replaces Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been named the next Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, who will lead the side in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from March 26 in Mumbai. The name was announced on Saturday at an event called ‘RCB Unbox’ in Bengaluru. READ MORE

Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up About Mental Trauma Following Leaked Pictures With Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez opened up about her experience with fame during a conversation with Shilpa Shetty. In the first episode of Shilpa’s talk show Shape of You, Jacqueline talked about how her recent violation of privacy affected her. The Sri-Lankan actress’ intimate pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar were leaked on social media without her consent. READ MORE

How Opposition’s anti-BJP Rhetoric Fell Flat in the Face of BJP’s Positive Messaging

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pulled off an unprecedented victory in Uttar Pradesh by becoming the first party in 37 years to win a second consecutive term in the assembly elections. In the 2017 polls, the saffron party secured a landslide victory by winning 312 seats in the 403-member assembly, but this figure dropped significantly to 272 seats along with its allies this time around. READ MORE

Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh or Raju’s Mother From 3 Idiots? Viral Meme Leaves Netizens In Splits

If you haven’t shared or seen any of the Shark Tank India memes, you are certainly living under a rock. The show became the meme industry’s favourite. Whether it was Ashneer Grover’s ‘Yeh Sab Doglapan Hai (This is all hypocrisy)’ or Aman Gupta’s ‘Hum Sab Sambhaal Lenge (We will handle everything)’, social media is flooded with Shark Tank India memes. READ MORE

