News18 Evening Digest: 16 Army Personnel Killed in Accident in Sikkim; Covid Situation in India Not as Severe as China & More

An intense game of ‘kabaddi’ keeps a group of young children of Sangli’s Jath taluka engaged as they turn the premises of their Zilla Parishad Primary Kannada School, Mendhegeri, into a playground. The little ones shout out instructions in Kannada while living in the Marathi heartland, unaware that a similar game of ‘Border Kabaddi’ is playing out between neighbours Karnataka and Maharashtra. READ MORE

Advertisement

Sixteen Indian Army personnel, including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCQs), on Friday lost their lives after a vehicle they were travelling in lost control and skidded off the road during a sharp turn in north Sikkim’s Zema area. In a statement, the Army said four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. READ MORE

As Covid-19 cases are spreading rapidly through China again and in some other parts of the world, India is stepping up its virus combating measures especially as the BF.7 variant, behind the new surge, has been detected in the country. READ MORE

Advertisement

2022 was an eventful year for Maharashtra politics. It started with the weariness, fear and eventual relief over Covid. As the situation started to get back to normal, the state was hit by an unexpected political storm – the rift within the Shiv Sena, the key party which was part of the ruling alliance, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). READ MORE

China is witnessing an unprecedented rise in Covid infections with reports of over 5,000 virus deaths every day. The hospitals are grappling with a shortage of hospital beds, medicine, and ICUs while the crematoriums are running at full capacity. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Takes Class of MC Stan, Shalin For Hurling Abuses, Says ‘Dono Ki Harkaton…’

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan is set to get back on Friday, for yet another Weekend Ka Vaar episode! It will see the megastar schooling MC Stan and Shain Bhanot for hurling abuses at each other in the show. Salman said the contestants’ mothers and sisters were getting abused for no fault of theirs, simple because of the abusive language used by MC Stan and Shalin on the reality show. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here