16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped For Over 12 Hours in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Jaipur Man Accused of Chopping Aunt’s Body into 8-10 Pieces is ‘Crafty’, ‘Psycho’, Finds Probe and other news only on evening digest.

16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped For Over 12 Hours in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Eight Men Arrested

Eight men were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in a village in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the accused raped the teenage girl at an unoccupied bungalow in their beach village before taking her to the seashore, where they again sexually assaulted her. READ MORE

Jaipur Man Accused of Chopping Aunt’s Body into 8-10 Pieces is ‘Crafty’, ‘Psycho’, Finds Probe

Advertisement

The man, who is accused of killing his aunt, chopped her body into pieces with a marble cutter and dumped them at different places near Delhi highway, is “crafty" and “psycho", the police probe has revealed. The police also added that the accused, identified as Anuj Sharma alias Achitya Govind Das (33), used Google Maps to dispose of the body and tried to conceal facts. READ MORE

PM Modi, Amit Shah in NE: PM Launches Several Projects in Tripura, Congratulates People for Making Cleanliness Mass Movement

“Our focus is on all-round development of Tripura. Projects launched today will give fillip to the state’s growth trajectory. I congratulate that my mothers are now getting houses worth lakhs. Double-engine government is there in Tripura , before this only during election there were talks on Tripura . Also when there was violence, Tripura was referred. Now things have changed," PM Modi said. READ MORE

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France- Two Nations Looking For Three Stars

Advertisement

Argentina and France have a date with destiny as they go head-to-head in the ultimate clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar on the 18th of December 2022. READ MORE

Amitabh Bachchan Slams Nepotism Remarks Against Abhishek? Big B Tweets ‘You Bore Brunt of Bias…’

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday morning appeared to take a dig at nepotism remarks that his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, is often subjected to. Despite having delivered several hits in his two-decade-long career, Abhishek has been repeatedly subjected to comparisons with his father that often overshadowed his films and performances. READ MORE

‘Hundreds Killed Each Year For M%MCEPASTEBIN%arrying Against Families’ Wishes’: CJI Chandrachud

Advertisement

In the socio-economic-political context of society, dominant groups have an advantage over the weaker sections to reach “adequate morality", noted Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Saturday while speaking on morality and its interplay with the law. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here