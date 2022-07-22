News18 Evening Digest: 2 Knives, Pak ID Card, Other Items Recovered from Rizwan Who Entered India to Kill Nupur Sharma and Other Stories

Exclusive | 2 Knives, Pak ID Card, Other Items Recovered from Rizwan Who Entered India to Kill Nupur Sharma

Rizwan Ashraf, a 22-year-old Pakistani who crossed the border, has told Indian agencies that he sneaked into India with the intention to kill suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, top sources told News18. READ MORE

From ‘Savarkar Ki Aulaad’ to ‘Drunk Ladies’, Row Over Delhi Excise Policy Hits New Low as CBI Probe Looms

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday mounted a strong defence of his deputy Manish Sisodia after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AAP government’s Excise Policy 2021-22 over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses. The Delhi government’s excise department is headed by Sisodia. READ MORE

68th National Film Awards: Soorarai Pottru Wins Best Film; Suriya, Ajay Devgn Share Best Actor Honour

68th National Awards Winners: On Friday, the winners of the 68th National Awards for movies released in the year 2020 were announced. Tamil film Soorarai Pottru emerged as the biggest winner of the evening with the film winning Best Actor for Suriya, Best Actress for Aparrna Balamurali, and Best Film. Suriya shares the Best Actor award with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. READ MORE

India Reports 3rd Case of Monkeypox in Kerala’s Malappuram as 35-yr-old UAE Returnee Tests +ve

India reported its third case of monkeypox on Friday when a 35-year-old man, who returned to Malappuram from UAE on July 6, was found to be infected. The Kerala health minister said that he was admitted with fever at Manjerry Medical College Hospital on July 3 and from July 15 he began showing symptoms. “His family and close contacts are under observation," health minister Veena George said. READ MORE

CBSE 10th, 12th Results are Out and Twitter Has Topped the Board Exams With Memes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 12 and class 10 board exam results on Friday, July 22. For class 12 exams, not only have fewer students passed the boards but also the number of students getting 90%+ marks has seen a drastic drop. Notably, last year the board did not hold any exams due to the pandemic and in 2020 as well some of the exams had to be cancelled mid-way. READ MORE

ITR Due Date AY22-23: Deadline Remains July 31; Govt Not Considering Extending It

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday said the government is not considering extending the July 31 deadline for filing the income tax return (ITR). So, for now, individuals who do not need to get their income accounts audited must file ITR for the assessment year 2022-23 by July 31. READ MORE

