News18 Evening Digest: 22 Arrested After Road Accident Triggers Communal Clash in Gujarat's Vadodara and Other Stories

22 Arrested After Road Accident Triggers Communal Clash in Gujarat’s Vadodara; 3 Injured

Aminor road accident led to a communal clash in Gujarat’s Vadodara city, with rioters throwing stones, vandalising a shrine and damaging some vehicles, police said on Monday. READ MORE

Sadhvi Rithambara Asks Hindu Couples to Produce 4 Kids Each, Dedicate 2 to Nation

Hindutva leader Sadhvi Rithambara has urged every Hindu couple to produce four children and dedicate two of them to the nation, and said India will soon become a “Hindu Rashtra". Referring to Saturday’s communal violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, she said those who “attacked" the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra (procession) are jealous of the progress made by the country. “Those who are trying to divide Hindu society through political terrorism will be razed to dust," she said. READ MORE

WPI Inflation Rises To 4-Month High Of 14.55% in March Amid Soaring Food, Fuel Prices

India’s wholesale inflation increased to a four-month high of 14.55 per cent in March compared with 13.11 per cent in February, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Monday, April 18. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation had stood at 7.89 per cent in the same month a year ago. The WPI inflation has now been in double-digits for 12 consecutive months. READ MORE

Salman Khan Made Shehnaaz Gill ‘Feel Like Family’ At Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party: Reports

Ever since Shehnaaz Gill participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, she has become everyone’s favourite. Looks like superstar Salman Khan is no different. It is no secret that Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill share a great bond. The Tiger 3 actor takes care of her like a child. READ MORE

Ashish Mishra Gets One Week to Surrender: A Look Back at Lakhimpur Case, What Triggered Violence

The Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail of Ashish Mishra, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people were killed, and gave Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son a week to surrender. READ MORE

Infra Vaani | Infra Woes are Chipping Away at India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru is Battling for Survival

First was a clarion call – “Pack your bags and move to Hyderabad" – to Bengaluru’s IT and start-up firms by K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana’s IT minister, citing Hyderabad’s better infrastructure, world-class and well-connected airport, and Telangana government’s focus on “innovation, infrastructure and inclusive-growth". Palanivel Thiagarajan, Tamil Nadu finance minister, soon joined the fray – ‘Tamil Nadu was ready to welcome companies wanting to move out of Karnataka’. READ MORE

