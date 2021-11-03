News18 Evening Digest: 22 Killed as Bus Falls into Ravine in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir & Other Stories

>22 Killed as Bus Falls into Ravine in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

At least 22 people were killed and eight others injured on Wednesday after a bus carrying them fell into a ravine in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), police said. The accident occurred in the Sudhnoti district of the region when a passenger bus was going to Rawalpindi in Punjab province from the Baloch area of the district. >READ MORE

>Last Service of Delhi Metro to Be at 10 pm from Terminal Stations on Diwali

The last service from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro lines will be at 10 pm on Saturday on account of Diwali, officials said. On regular days, these service are available till 11 am from terminal stations. “On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on November 14 will start at 10 pm from terminal stations of all metro lines," the DMRC said in a statement. >READ MORE

Advertisement

>ISIS-K Launches Deadly Attack On Kabul Military Hospital; Key Taliban Member Among 25 Killed

At least 25 people were killed and 50 others were injured in an attack on Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital in Kabul. According to local officials, two explosions were reported at the entrance of the hospital followed by heavy gunfire.> READ MORE

>Got a ‘SSSS’ Stamp on Your Boarding Pass? Travel Expert Explains What it Means

Airplane journeys are a collection of experiences that you gather on the way. Delayed flights, bad seats, unorganized check-ins can ruin the mood and make you loath your air travel. However, you have various ways to avoid these incidents and make your travel smoother. But, one particular event, which can be equally irritating, is your boarding pass getting a vicious tag consisting of fours Ss. >READ MORE

>“No One Deserves it More Than Sunil": AIFF President Congratulates Chhetri for Khel Ratna

All India Football Federation congratulated Indian senior men’s national team captain Sunil Chhetri on being named in the coveted list for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Sunil who had earlier been named as a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award, is the first ever Indian Footballer to be named as the winner of the Khel Ratna. >READ MORE

>Dhindora Actor Bhuvan Bam Opens up on Losing Both Parents to Covid: I Keep Myself Occupied

Advertisement

Bhuvan Bam has amassed a massive following for himself in the YouTube space and beyond with his famous channel BB Ki Vines. Bhuvan is counted among one of the most successful YouTubers in the country. He enjoyed initial success by making parody videos on different scenarios from our day to day life. Gradually, he widened his horizon by taking up several different projects, which varied from songwriting to web series. His recent web series Dhindora - first on his channel - has been received well.> READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.