News18 Evening Digest: 22-year-old Dies in Police Custody in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj; 5 Policemen Suspended & Other Stories

>22-year-old Dies in Police Custody in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj; 5 Policemen Suspended

Ayouth called for questioning at Kasganj police station in a kidnapping case died in custody, with his family members alleging that he was killed by police personnel. The police claimed that Altaf, 22, had strangulated himself using a string from his jacket hood in the washroom of the police lock-up and said five policemen have been suspended for negligence in the wake of the incident on Tuesday. >READ MORE

>Hong Kong, Vietnam Recognise Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for International Travellers

Hong Kong and Vietnam on Wednesday joined the list of countries that have approved Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for emergency use. The vaccine has already obtained a nod from the World Health Organization (WHO). So far, Hong Kong has approved 14 Covid-19 vaccines and Vietnam has approved nine, including the Covaxin. >READ MORE

>Centre Initiates Digital Registration of All Medical Facilities, Doctors

The Union Health Ministry has initiated digital registration of all medical facilities and doctors under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. In a letter to state secretary and directors of health mission, the health ministry made it mandatory for all its health facilities to participate in the mission. >READ MORE

>James Pattinson Receives One-Match Suspension For Throwing Ball at Daniel Hughes During Sheffield Shield Match

Pacer James Pattinson has received a one-match ban for breaching Cricket Australia’s code of conduct during the Victoria vs New South Wales match at Melbourne Cricket Ground. During the Sheffield Shield match between the two teams, Pattinson fielded the ball on follow through and threw it towards the batter - Daniel Hughes. >READ MORE

>Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Crime Thriller Bob Biswas Set for OTT Release?

The makers of Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming movie Bob Biswas has decided to take the OTT road. The movie is produced under Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and will be releasing it on a streaming platform instead of cinema halls. >READ MORE

>Google Loses Court Challenge Against EU Antitrust Ruling

Alphabet unit Google suffered a setback on Wednesday after Europe’s second-highest court dismissed its challenge to an EU antitrust ruling and 2.42 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine in a major win for EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager. >READ MORE

