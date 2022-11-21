News18 Evening Digest: 44 Killed in Indonesia Earthquake; Rahul Gandhi’s 1st Poll Rally in Gujarat & Other Top Stories

News18 is covering several top stories this evening from earthquake in Indonesia to poll rallies in Gujarat by top leaders from different political parties.

At Least 44 Dead, 300 Injured After 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Indonesia

At least 44 people have been killed and over 300 injured in an earthquake that rattled Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, according to the latest reports. The epicenter was on land in Cianjur in West Java, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), BMKG said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami.

Elections 2022: I Have No ‘Aukaat’, Says PM Modi in Swipe at Cong’s ‘Royalty’; Rahul Gandhi Addresses 1st Poll Rally in Guj

Addressing a rally in Gujarat's Surendranagar, the PM said, "Gujarat changed tradition (of anti-incumbency)…the people of Gujarat want to give work to the BJP and want BJP to work. Gujarat is pro-incumbency." Taking a swipe at the Congress, he said, "They talked about showing me my 'aukat'…called me many names…I have no 'aukat', I am not royalty like them, I am a servant of the people."

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Pre-Budget Talks; Holds Consultation With Infra, Climate Experts

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun pre-Budget 2023 consultation from Monday starting with industry leaders and experts in infrastructure and climate. During the meetings, the participants are giving suggestions on the 2023-24 Budget which will be presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister on February 1.

FIFA World Cup: As Zakir Naik’s Attendance Kicks Up Row, Who’s the ‘Banned’ Islamic TV Preacher Wanted in India?

As the FIFA World Cup kicks off, controversial Islamic preacher and Indian fugitive Zakir Naik is set to deliver religious talks in Qatar, according to social media. Naik's arrival in Qatar was announced on Twitter by Faisal Alhajri, a host for Qatar's state-run sports network Alkass.

Shah Rukh Khan to Be Honored at Red Sea International Film Festival

The Red Sea International Film Festival will honour Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan with an honorary award for his exceptional contribution to the movie industry. The Festival will run from December 1 to 10 in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on the eastern shores of the Red Sea. The event will present 131 features and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages.

