News18 Evening Digest: 6 Suspects Detained in Uttarakhand for Interrogation in Sidhu Moose Wala Death Case and Other Stories

Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead LIVE Updates: 6 Suspects Detained in Uttarakhand for Interrogation

A joint team of Uttarakhand STF and the Punjab police has detained six suspects in Dehradun on Monday in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. The tragic death of the Punjabi singer and public figure has triggered a furore in the state, as police kicks into action to determine the facts behind the murder and opposition parties in the state blame the AAP government. READ MORE

News18 Global Exclusive | US to Blame for Drugs Entering India from Afghanistan, Says Taliban Govt Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

Denouncing western “propaganda" about the state of women’s education and human rights in Afghanistan, Muttaqi, who was the minister for culture and education in the previous Taliban regime, claimed that no woman had been imprisoned for opposing the new regime since the Taliban took control of the country in August last year. READ MORE

WATCH | Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Lash Delhi-NCR; Trees Uprooted

Strong winds, accompanied by rainfall, uprooted several trees in parts of Delhi, leading to power outages in several regions on Monday. The change in weather brought much-needed respite to the residents who suffered under a sultry morning, and days of scorching heat. READ MORE

News18 Exclusive | Modi@8: Strong & Self-Reliant New India Marches Ahead Under PM Modi, Writes Amit Shah

India’s development experience since Narendra Modi took over as the country’s Prime Minister flows from the path-breaking policy measures that have prompted the reinterpretation of conventional growth models. READ MORE

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Continues To Rule Box Office, Kartik Aaryan Calls It ‘Most Surreal Feeling’

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been ruling the box office ever since its release. The film has emerged as one of the biggest releases of the year so far. As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has already crossed Rs 122.69 crore in two weeks and is now inching close to Rs 150 crore mark. READ MORE

Kerala Man Dies of West Nile Virus | All You Need to Know About the Mosquito-borne Disease, its Symptoms

Kerala is on alert after a 47-year-old man died on Sunday due to West Nile fever in Thrissur district. Health officials said this was the state’s first death caused by the mosquito-borne disease in three years. READ MORE

