News18 Evening Digest: 68 Passengers Dead, 5 Indians Onboard In Nepal Plane Crash And Other Top Stories

Good evening readers,

In today’s edition of our digest, we are covering the deadly Nepal plane crash and why it happened, Pakistan’s praise for India, PM Modi’s grand roadshow in Delhi and other top news.

Nepal Plane Crash: 68 Passengers Dead, 5 Indians Were on board

At least 68 people were killed when a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge on Sunday. “There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members… Rescue is underway, we don’t know right now if there are survivors," the airline’s spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula told AFP. READ MORE

Explained: Why Does Nepal Face So Many Deadly Plane Crashes? It’s a Terrain & Tech Problem

Advertisement

At least 45 people were killed and all are feared dead after a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people, including 10 foreigners, onboard crashed into a river gorge on Sunday while landing at the Pokhara airport, according to media reports. READ MORE

​​India Gets Praise from Pak: ‘Opposing Superpowers US, Russia As Allies, If this Isn’t Diplomatic Coup, What Is?’​

As the world stares at a potential third World War amid the ongoing military conflict raging in Ukraine, two opposing superpowers – United States (US) and Russia — are standing with India as allies, wrote Shahzad Chaudhry, a political, security and defence analyst from Pakistan, in an op-ed column in Pakistan’s leading national daily, The Express Tribune, as reported by ANI. READ MORE

PM Modi’s Grand Roadshow in Delhi on Monday; Traffic Advisory Issued | Check Which Routes to Avoid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a grand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) roadshow in Delhi on Monday. Ahead of this, the Delhi Traffic police has made special traffic arrangements and issued an advisory to commuters. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘ISIS-Style’ Killing to Please Bosses, This Delhi Case Has Terror Trail Traced to Canada, Pakistan

An ‘ISIS-inspired’ murder in Delhi having alleged connection with terrorists in Canada and Pakistan has been found by the Delhi Police after the two men, with previous criminal records, confessed to beheading a man whom they picked up on road and sent the video of the murder to “impress" their masters. READ MORE

Advertisement

Celebrated in Delhi Since 1949, Why is Bengaluru the Pick for Army Day This Year? EXPLAINED

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families on the occasion of Army Day. READ MORE

RRR: Amid Oscar Campaign, MM Keeravaani Wins Award For Best Score at LA Critics Circle

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is creating some waves globally. After creating history with their recent Golden Globes win, music composer MM Keeravani bagged yet another award for the soundtrack of the film. Keeravani recently received the award for the Best Score at the LA Critics Circle for RRR. Earlier, the film won the Best Original score award for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here