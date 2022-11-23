News18 Evening Digest: A Look at Tales of Horror After Shraddha Walker's Murder & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 evening digest, we are looking at all the brutal, gruesome details of Shraddha’s murder as cops dive deep into the case. In other news, we have political humour, involving Arvind Kejriwal, who used a dialogue from Sholay to boost AAP’s corruption-free image.

A Look at Tales of Horror After Shraddha Walker Murder

The sordid details of murders that have surfaced recently in the country draw parallels with the gruesome killing of 27-year-old Shraddha Walker in Delhi earlier this month. Whether it is the suspected case of honour killing in Badarpur where the father allegedly killed his daughter and dumped her body in a suitcase on the Yamuna Expressway or the dismembering of the body of an ex-Navy officer by his wife and son, the tales of horror point at the savage mind of the criminal. READ MORE

‘So Jaa Beta, Warna…’: Raghav Chadha’s Sholay Analogy at Guj Rally to Reinforce AAP’s ‘Corruption-free’ Image

Remember the iconic character of Gabbar Singh from Ramesh Sippy-directed Sholay and the famous dialogue ‘So jaa warna Gabbar aa jayega? Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday used an analogy from the 1975 film to compare Gabbar’s terror with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s effect on corrupt people in poll-bound Gujarat. READ MORE

Rishab Shetty Refuses to Work With Rashmika Mandanna? Kantara Star Says ‘I Don’t Like…’

Actor-director Rishabh Shetty’s popularity has skyrocketed after the success of his recent film Kantara, which continues to rule the box office even after an almost two-month-long run in cinema halls. While Kantara remains in the limelight for its impressive run, Rishabh recently made headlines after he took a dig at Rashmika Mandanna for an old interview, which recently resurfaced on the internet. READ MORE

Pep Guardiola Signs Contract Extension With Manchester City Until 2025

Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City as their manager and now he will remain at the Premier League giants until the summer of 2025. Guardiola has been the most successful manager in Manchester City history winning 11 major trophies with them. He has guided the Citizens to four Premier League titles in the last five seasons and they are also in the second position this season and are one of the favourites to lift the trophy once again. READ MORE

Layoffs: Labour Ministry Summons Amazon India Over Sacking Of Employees

The Union labour ministry has summoned Amazon India to appear before the deputy chief labour commissioner in Bengaluru on Wednesday, in connection with the alleged forced terminations by the company, according to news agency IANS. “You (Amazon) are therefore requested to attend this office with all relevant records in the matter either personally or through an authorised representative on the aforesaid date and time without fail," according to the ministry’s notice issued on Tuesday. READ MORE

Pak in Financial Free Fall, Credit Default Swap Jumps to 93%, No Help from IMF, ‘Friends’ | Exclusive Details

Pakistan’s economy is in upheaval, and its reserves are running out. According to the latest data, the cost of insuring exposure to Pakistan’s five-year sovereign debt rose by 1,224 basis points over the weekend, hitting the highest-ever level of 92.53%. Talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the ninth review of the loan facility have come to a stalemate, while no help seems to be forthcoming from friendly nations. READ MORE

