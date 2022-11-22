News18 Evening Digest: Aaftab Killed Shraddha In 'Heat Of Moment'; 6 Killed in Assam-Meghalaya Border Clash & Other Top Stories

News18 is covering several important stories this evening from Shradha murder case to violent clash at Assam-Meghalaya border.

Aaftab Killed Shraddha In ‘Heat Of Moment’, Murder Not Deliberate, His Lawyer Tells Court

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly killed his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces before disposing them of in forested areas of Delhi and Haryana, claimed on Tuesday that his actions were ‘not deliberate’. Aaftab killed his live-in partner ‘in heat of the moment’, his lawyer said when he produced before the Saket court in Delhi after his five-day police custody expired on Tuesday. The court extended his police custody to four more days. READ MORE

6 Dead in Assam-Meghalaya Border Clash Over Timber Smuggling; Internet Snapped in Some Areas

Six people, including three people from the Khasi community and a forest guard, were killed in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border after the police intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said a magisterial inquiry will be initiated into the incident. READ MORE

Team Uddhav’s Alliance With Cong to ‘Survive Despite Differences’, Says Raut; ‘No Compromise’ on Hindutva, Savarkar

Amid row over MP Rahul Gandhi’s comments criticising Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, Sanjay Raut, a key figure of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction, on Tuesday said they have differences with Congress on some issues but their “had to survive despite differences" for the sake of the country. However, the Rajya Sabha MP said his party would never compromise on Hindutva or Veer Savarkar. READ MORE

IND vs NZ: 3rd T20I Ends in a T’ie After Rain Interruption, India Win Series 1-0

The third T20I between India and New Zealand ended in a tie after a brief rain interruption at McLean Park, Napier on Sunday. While chasing a 161-run target, India were 75 for 4 in 9 overs when the rain Gods showed up once again to spoil the moods However, thanks to the visitor’s terrific batting show which took them to the DLS par score of 75 runs. READ MORE

‘Get the F*ck Out of Here & Don’t Come Back’: Has Elon Musk Always Been a ‘Toxic Boss’? | Explained

“A toxic takeover." This is what Twitter’s former vice president of Global Media Katie Jacobs Stanton said of working at the company after Elon Musk’s takeover. But this isn’t the first time that ‘toxic’ has been associated with a company run by Musk. Tales of the tech mogul’s erratic, often ‘scary’ way of working have long occupied media. This, despite his phenomenal success and tech celebrity status. A Tesla shareholder has even accused the electric-vehicle maker’s officers and directors in a lawsuit of allowing a “toxic workplace culture" to fester at the company. READ MORE

