News18 Evening Digest: AAP's Shelly Oberoi Elected Delhi Mayor and Other Top Stories

Shelly Oberoi: AAP’s First-time Councillor Who Won from BJP Stronghold | All About Delhi’s New Mayor

Four attempts and a Supreme Court order later, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elected its new mayor as AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi emerged victorious on Wednesday. The first single mayor to be elected to the reunified civic body after 10 years, she received 150 votes against 116 of the BJP’s Rekha Gupta. READ MORE

Bal Thackeray’s ‘Face-Off’ to Raut’s ‘Saamana’: How Mouthpiece Became a Tool of Division between BJP & Uddhav’s Sena

Advertisement

Did the Saamana or its editorials add fuel to the fire as communication broke down between the two old allies in 2019? “We write about the party’s line. These allegations are wrong," says Sanjay Raut, the present editor of the mouthpiece. READ MORE

In Shocking Video from Kerala, Woman Seen Rotating With Car After It Overturns | WATCH

In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, four people, including an infant, had a narrow escape after the car they were travelling in turned turtle near Karumala in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, some reports said on Wednesday. READ MORE

Sena vs Sena LIVE: Setback for Uddhav As SC Says Can’t Stay EC Order At This Stage

In a setback for Uddhav Thackeray, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Election Commission’s order recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allocating it the “bow and arrow" poll symbol. READ MORE

Javed Akhtar Says ‘Chaliye Aage’ When Asked About Kangana Ranaut Praising His 26/11 Comment In Pak

Advertisement

Days after Kangana Ranaut praised Javed Akhtar for his befitting reply in Pakistan regarding the 26/11 terror attacks, the lyricist was asked about the same in a recent interview. However, Akhtar decided not to talk about it and rather asked the anchor to ‘move forward’. READ MORE

4-year-old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs: What Makes Canines Attack Humans? Explained

In a distressing incident that sent shock waves across Telangana, a four-year-old child was mauled to death by stray dogs here, prompting strong public reactions as some even described the menace as ‘terror’. While a video of the child falling prey to the canines has gone viral, Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao termed the incident “unfortunate" and said he was “pained" over the episode while the city civic body assured of steps to prevent recurrence of such attacks. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here