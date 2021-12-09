News18 Evening Digest: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj Released from Jail and Other Top Stories

>Activist Sudha Bharadwaj Held Under UAPA Released After Over 3 Years in Jail

Sudha Bharadwaj, lawyer and activist, one of the acussed in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case under the provisions of UAPA, was released this morning after over three years in jail. The Supreme Court had rejected a petition by the National Investigation Agency, challenging a Bombay High Court order on her bail. Bharadwaj, who was lodged in Byculla prison, is the first among 16 activists and academicians arrested in the case to have been granted default bail. >READ MORE

>Mi-17V5 Helicopter is Built Like a Tank, Nearly Impossible to Shoot It Down with Radar-guided Missile

Advertisement

On December 8, 2021 Indian Air Force’s helicopter Mi-17V5 carrying 14 personnel, including Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat and his spouse Madhulika Rawat, crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, minutes before landing at my alma mater Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. A lot of questions have been raised about the helicopter in which CDS Bipin Rawat was travelling. It is important for people to understand a few aspects of helicopters. >READ MORE

>RRR Trailer Launch: Twitter Erupts in Excitement, Fans Call SS Rajamouli’s Film a ‘Blockbuster’

The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period action drama RRR was unveiled today, December 9. The abbreviation RRR means Raama Roudra Rushitam in Telugu, and in English, it translates to Rise, Revolt, and Revenge. It is to be noted that this film marks Rajamouli’s return after his ultra-successful Baahubali franchise, thus the excitement and expectations from RRR are high. Rajamouli is popular for big-screen spectacles and painting large canvases, and this film is no different. >READ MORE

>Anyone Born after 2008 Will Not Be Able to Buy Cigarette in New Zealand. Here’s Why

Advertisement

New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes in their lifetime in one of the world’s toughest crackdowns on the tobacco industry, arguing that other efforts to extinguish smoking were taking too long. People aged 14 and under in 2027 will never be allowed to purchase cigarettes in the Pacific country of five million, part of proposals unveiled on Thursday that will also curb the number of retailers authorised to sell tobacco and cut nicotine levels in all products. >READ MORE

>Year Ender 2021 | Most Popular Tweets of 2021: What India Was Talking About On Twitter This Year

Advertisement

Social media giant Twitter has released its annual report around the most popular tweets in 2021 in India. This year, Twitter became an important platform to help people during the COVID-19 second wave in the country. Twitter officially acknowledged that in India the platform became a “real-time helpline". Along with this, there were viral conversations around cricket, farmer’s protest, Tokyo olympics, IPL, Diwali, Bitcoin among others. Twitter ranked the number of Retweets/Likes by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 and November 15, 2021 to prepare the list of most popular tweets. >READ MORE

>Elon Musk Thinks ‘Civilization Will Crumble’ if People ‘Don’t Have More Children’

Advertisement

Elon Musk wants to put a Doge on the moon and set up a self-sustaining civilization on Mars. On Earth, the planet that Musk, world’s richest person currently lives in, he thinks ‘overpopulation’ may be the solution for the way forward. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO Council the Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss said, “I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate." Musk, who has seven children, including a toddler, thinks there are “not enough people" on Earth, and that could threaten human civilization. >READ MORE

>‘Veera Vanakkam…’: TN Locals Pay Tribute as Convoy With Remains of CDS Rawat, Others Leaves for Delhi

Advertisement

Locals in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore gathered on the roads with folded hands and showered flower petals on vehicles carrying the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and other security forces personnel as they passed through the streets on Thursday. In a powerful video that emerged online, people can be seen paying their tributes by showering the ambulances with flowers and raising slogans of ‘veera vanakkam’, which translates to ‘salute to the brave hearts’. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.