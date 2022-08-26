News18 Evening Digest: After 50 Years in Congress, Why Ghulam Nabi Sought Azadi from Party, Rahul Gandhi and Other Stories

After 50 Years in Congress, Why Ghulam Nabi Sought Azadi from Party, Rahul Gandhi

Ghulam Nabi first contested the Lok Sabha polls when Indira Gandhi called him and told him, a Kashmiri, to go to Maharashtra and fight. He could never say no, so he fought and won. Since then, Azad has earned the tag of being staunchest loyalist of the Congress and the Gandhis. READ MORE

Sonali Phogat’s Associates Force-Fed Her ‘Deadly’ Concoction of Synthetic Drugs, Have Confessed Crime: Police

Goa Police have videographic evidence to show that Phogat was force-fed a ‘deadly’ concoction of synthetic drugs by two of her associates, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, which led to her death. READ MORE

New Indigenous Light Tanks ‘Zorawar’, Swarm Drones, Smart Munitions to Up Army’s Mountain Warfare Ability

Additionally, it has also initiated a fresh case to procure Autonomous Surveillance and Armed Drone Swarm (ASAD-S) with high ranges to destroy targets in depth areas and plans to induct Surveillance and Targeting System (ISAT-S) for surveillance and engaging targets beyond the line of sight. READ MORE

Supertech Twin Tower Demolition to Create 300 Metres of Dust Cloud; How Will it Affect Delhi, Noida?

Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: The clocks are ticking and its a matter of just few hours before the Noida twin towers built by realty firm Supertech are reduced to dust — a feat that has created a lot of buzz recently. While the Supertech twin tower demolition will be an engineering marvel to witness for the citizens of India, experts are worried about the possible pollution the action can create. The biggest concern of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) is the dust and debris that will be created due to the implosion of the 40-storey buildings that are taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar. READ MORE

Ananya Panday: I’m Not the Hero’s Arm Candy at All in Liger, My Part is Exciting, Fun, Kickass | Exclusive

Liger marks Ananya Panday’s first pan-India film and her second release this year after the relationship drama Gehraiyaan, which released on OTT. In the actioner that just released, she plays an opinionated and no-nonsense Tanya, who is Liger’s love interest. READ MORE

‘You Indians Are Everywhere’: Texas Woman Arrested for Punching, Racially Assaulting Four Indian-American Women

Avideo of a woman hurling racial slurs towards a group of Indian-American women in Plano, Texas has gone viral on social media on Wednesday. READ MORE

