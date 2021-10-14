News18 Evening Digest: After BJP Protest, Tamil Nadu Allows Temples to Open on Weekends; US Man Fakes Suicide After Taking Advantage of Covid-19 Scheme

>After BJP Protest, Tamil Nadu Allows Temples to Open on Weekends

Easing Covid-19 restrictions in the state, Tamil Nadu has opened temples for worship during weekends on Thursday. TN Bharatiya Janata Party has been opposing the closure of temples during weekends. BJP chief Annamalai also gave an ultimatum to chief minister MK Stalin over the temple closure. However, after the key meeting, CM Stalin allowed temples to open during weekends. >READ MORE

>US Man Fakes Suicide After Taking Advantage of Covid-19 Scheme, Jailed for 56 Months

David Stavele, a man from Massachusetts, USA, created a false story of his death to take advantage of a government scheme meant for those who suffered due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The name of the scheme is the Covid-19 business aid scheme. After being found guilty, the court sentenced the man to 56 months in prison. >READ MORE

>Watch: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Prank on Umpire at Toss During Qualifier 2

Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals were knocked out of IPL following their heartbreaking loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Following Delhi’s exit, several videos of the DC squad in tears have flooded the internet. Amid, the viral content, there is also a short clip of skipper Rishabh Pant pulling a prank at umpire Anil Chaudhary during the toss>. >READ MORE

>Kerala Thief Brags About Sexually Assaulting Woman During Interview With Behindwoods

The on-air confession by a former thief that he had sexually assaulted a woman at knife-point has drawn the attention of Kerala Women’s Commission. The admission was made when Maniyan Pillai was being interviewed by a YouTube channel called Behindwoods. The commission has taken a suo motu case against the digital channel. Maniyan, a former thief, rose to fame after his biography was released a few years ago. >READ MORE

>President Vladimir Putin Says Talk of Succession ‘Destabilises’ Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said talk of his possible successor “destabilises" the country’s political system and that he had not yet made any plans about his future. Speaking in an interview with CNBC, Putin, 69, refused to say whether he planned to remain in the Kremlin after 2024, when his current and second consecutive presidential term ends. >READ MORE

>IPL 2021: Bromance Alert! Pic of Avesh Khan Feeding Venkatesh Iyer Goes Viral

In a must-win high-octane battle between Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders and Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals, a rather friendly gesture has caught everyone’s eyes involving a bromance between two emerging players of the opposite teams. KKR shared an image of Delhi pacer Avesh Khan feeding Venkatesh Iyer with his hands. Khan can be seen holding the plate and feeding Iyer with the spoon. “Tera yaar hoon main," read the caption to the image. >READ MORE

