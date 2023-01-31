Air India Pee-gate: Accused Shankar Mishra Granted Bail by Delhi Court

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, was on Tuesday granted bail by Delhi’s Patiala house court. Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. READ MORE

Asaram Bapu Sentenced to Life Imprisonment by Gujarat Court for Raping Disciple

A court in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Tuesday sentenced self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, convicted in a rape case filed by a former woman disciple in 2013, to life imprisonment. READ MORE

Andhra Pradesh’s New Capital Will Be Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy

Advertisement

Visakhapatnam will be Andhra Pradesh’s new capital, announced Chief Minister Jagan Reddy on Tuesday at the International Diplomatic Alliance meet in Delhi. READ MORE

Budget 2023: Here Are 5 Expected Income Tax Announcements

The Union Budget 2023-24 is going to be presented on Wednesday, February 1, and people are waiting to get to know the announcements on the income tax rates and slabs. Currently, analysts are expecting an increase in the income tax exemption limit, apart from higher deduction limits. READ MORE

Telangana Tussle: From Republic Day to Budget Speech, Why Governor and CM Don’t See Eye to Eye

The trouble between Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan does not seem to end, with the latter suggesting changes to the budget speech she was handed over by the state government. READ MORE

‘Learn About the World a Little More’: Virat Kohli’s Advice to His 16-year-old Self

Former India captain Virat Kohli opened up on the advice he would like to give his 16-year-old self. Kohli, who is widely regarded as the best batsman of the modern era, made his international debut in 2008 after guiding India to U-19 World Cup glory in the same year. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here