Home » News » India » News18 Evening Digest: Air India Pee-gate Accused Shankar Mishra Granted Bail, Visakhapatnam to be AP Capital & Other Top Stories

News18 Evening Digest: Air India Pee-gate Accused Shankar Mishra Granted Bail, Visakhapatnam to be AP Capital & Other Top Stories

These are the top stories we are covering this evening

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 18:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport in Delhi on Jan. 7. (Image: PTI)
Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport in Delhi on Jan. 7. (Image: PTI)

Air India Pee-gate: Accused Shankar Mishra Granted Bail by Delhi Court

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, was on Tuesday granted bail by Delhi’s Patiala house court. Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. READ MORE

Asaram Bapu Sentenced to Life Imprisonment by Gujarat Court for Raping Disciple

A court in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Tuesday sentenced self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, convicted in a rape case filed by a former woman disciple in 2013, to life imprisonment. READ MORE

Andhra Pradesh’s New Capital Will Be Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy

Advertisement

Visakhapatnam will be Andhra Pradesh’s new capital, announced Chief Minister Jagan Reddy on Tuesday at the International Diplomatic Alliance meet in Delhi. READ MORE

Budget 2023: Here Are 5 Expected Income Tax Announcements

The Union Budget 2023-24 is going to be presented on Wednesday, February 1, and people are waiting to get to know the announcements on the income tax rates and slabs. Currently, analysts are expecting an increase in the income tax exemption limit, apart from higher deduction limits. READ MORE

Telangana Tussle: From Republic Day to Budget Speech, Why Governor and CM Don’t See Eye to Eye

The trouble between Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan does not seem to end, with the latter suggesting changes to the budget speech she was handed over by the state government. READ MORE

‘Learn About the World a Little More’: Virat Kohli’s Advice to His 16-year-old Self

Former India captain Virat Kohli opened up on the advice he would like to give his 16-year-old self. Kohli, who is widely regarded as the best batsman of the modern era, made his international debut in 2008 after guiding India to U-19 World Cup glory in the same year. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: January 31, 2023, 18:11 IST
last updated: January 31, 2023, 18:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Oozes Sexiness In Black Floor-length Dress In Latest Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Nargis Fakhri Channels Old World Glamour In Polka Dot Off-shoulder Dress, Check Out Her Most Stunning Red Carpet Moments