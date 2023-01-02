News18 Evening Digest: All Accused In Sultanpuri Accident Case Sent to 3-day Police Remand; Opp Hails Dissenting Judgment on Demonetisation & Other Stories

In today’s News18 Evening Digest, we are covering the accident in Delhi’s Sultanpuri where a 20-year-old woman was dragged for several kilometres by five men in a Maruti Baleno in the national capital on Sunday. In other news, read about what the Opposition said about Justice Nagarathna’s Dissenting Judgment on Demonetisation.

Delhi Sultanpuri Accident: All 5 Accused Sent to 3-day Police Remand; Police Say 20-Yr-Old’s Body Was Dragged Around 10 kms

Delhi’s Rohini Court on Monday sent all five accused in the death of 20-year-old woman to 3-day police remand. The shocking incident left the country aghast on New Year’s day as the 20-year-old woman was dragged for several kilometers by five men in a Maruti Baleno in the national capital on Sunday. LIVE UPDATED

‘Slap on the Wrist of Govt’: Opposition Hails Justice Nagarathna’s Dissenting Judgment on Demonetisation

After top court’s big verdict on Centre’s 2016 note ban move, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday said the majority verdict by the Supreme Court has steered clear of the question whether the objectives of the demonetisation exercise were achieved at all. READ MORE

China, ‘Hey Ram’ & Politics: Rahul Gandhi in Conversation With Kamal Haasan | Watch

In conversation with Rahul Gandhi, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that lately he has been talking a lot about Mahatma Gandhi but that wasn’t the case when he was in his teens. “I was a bitter critic of the Gandhis," said Hasan. READ MORE

‘Safe Zone’ Jammu the New Target? Rajouri, Recent Attacks Hint At Change in Terror Outfits’ J&K Strategy

Are terror outfits adopting a new strategy in Jammu, so far considered a “safe zone"? The constant movement of terrorists, encounters and attacks, which were so far “rare" here, hint towards it, say sources, as militants opened fire in Rajouri district on Sunday killing four, and another improvised explosive device (IED) blast was reported in the same area on Monday. READ MORE

Pak Minister Says Will Attack TTP Inside Afghanistan, Taliban Responds, ‘Country Not Without Owner’

The Taliban government on Monday strongly opposed Pakistan minister’s statement on the presence of TTP in Afghanistan and said that it damages the good relations between the two nations. READ MORE

‘Amma, Aap Mere Liye…’: Tunisha Sharma Cries Inconsolably on Alleged Call With Sheezan’s Mom

An alleged recording has surfaced online claiming that Tunisha Sharma spoke with Sheezan Khan’s mother and was crying inconsolably. The alleged recording, shared by ETimes on their social media handles, appeared to be a call recording with Sheezan’s mother. In the call, the woman who is believed to be Tunisha appeared to be breaking down. READ MORE

Rishabh Pant Shifted Out of ICU To Avoid Spread of Infection: DDCA Chief Shyam Sharma

Rishabh Pant has been shifted out of the ICU to a private suite, news agency ANI reported on Monday. It’s been more than 72 hours since Pant was admitted to Max Dehradun after a serious car crash that left him with multiple injuries. However, the doctors have confirmed that there is no fracture, high chance is that he will not feature in any live match for at least six months from now. READ MORE

Dubai Suspends 30% Tax on Alcohol Sales as it Aims to Become Global Tourism Hub

Dubai suspended its 30% tax on alcohol sales on New Year’s Day signalling its desire to solidify its position as West Asia’s leading tourism and business destination. This is not a permanent move and the initiative will last for a year, the Financial Times reported. READ MORE

Did Pizza Box Lead to Andrew Tate’s Arrest and How A ‘GRETA’ Brought Down the Misogynist | Explained

Andrew Tate, a controversial online influencer, and former professional kickboxer, was detained on Friday in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape. READ MORE

