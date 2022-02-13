News18 Evening Digest: Amritsar Leaders 'Upset' with Sidhu; Bigg Boss 15 Sets In Mumbai Catches Fire and Other Stories

>Punjab Polls: Amritsar Leaders ‘Upset’ with Sidhu but Close Aides Say ‘Signal from Top’ to Stay Away

In Punjab’s Amritsar East Constituency, where state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is locked in a fierce battle with Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the grand old party has entrusted Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu with handling the election campaign. Local leaders are “missing" from the campaign for the upcoming assembly elections, as they are reportedly upset that Sidhu did not confide in them while formulating a campaign strategy. >READ MORE

>IPL 2022 Auctions: Liam Livingstone Becomes 2nd Most Expensive English Player in IPL History

Advertisement

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Sunday became the most expensive overseas player at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auctions. After being part of an intense bidding war among four franchises, the 28-year-old was purchased by Punjab Kings for a huge amount of Rs. 11.5 crore. >READ MORE

>‘Can Give My Life for Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Laughs Off BJP’s Sibling Rivalry Jibe With Message for Rahul

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday responded to allegations of ‘sibling rivalry’ leveled by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said “I can give my life for my brother and so can he for me, so where is the infighting?" It’s the BJP that is facing infighting between Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi, and HM Shah and not Congress, she added. >READ MORE

>When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Answered to a Fan Who Wanted Her to Divorce Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her powerful acting skills and for being vocal on social media. Apart from those, she is also known for her savage replies and comebacks and the way she deals with trolls. Back in 2020, a fan of hers had commented on her photo wanting to marry her, and the actress’ reply left everyone in splits. She had uploaded a photo of her which she had captioned as ‘Feeling Good.’> READ MORE

Advertisement

>Bigg Boss 15 Sets In Mumbai Catches Fire, No Casualties Reported

Advertisement

Afire broke out on the sets of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 which is located at Film City in Mumbai. Reportedly, the fire broke out at 1 PM following which four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No casualties were reported. >READ MORE

>DA Latest: Central Govt Employees Likely to Get a Salary Hike Before Holi; How Much Raise to Expect

The central government employees are likely to get some good news from the Centre about announcement on dearness allowance (DA) hike before Holi. The central government employees, are also waiting with a baited breath for the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) arrears, and housing rental allowance (HRA), among other issues. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.