News18 Evening Digest: Ankita Bhandari Killed for Refusing 'Special Services' to Guests; BJP Expels Accused Pulkit's Father, Brother and Other Stories

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case LIVE Updates: Killed for Refusing ‘Special Services’ to Guests, Says Top Cop; Resort Set on Fire, MLA’s Car Vandalised

Uttarakhand is in a state of shock since yesterday after the murder of 19-year-old girl at a resort owned by a BJP leader’s son came under spotlight. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that the 19-year-old receptionist was being pressured by Pulkit Arya, the resort owner, to provide “special services" to guests. As per reports, the victim had told her friend that the owner and the managers of the resort where she worked were mounting pressure on her to have sex with guests visiting the resort. LIVE UPDATES HERE

Congress Presidential Election News: Gehlot vs Tharoor Likely as Nomination Begins Today; Pilot Meets Raj Speaker, MLAs

The filing of nomination for Congress presidential elections, which is likely to see a contest between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and party leader Shashi Tharoor, is scheduled to start from Saturday. READ MORE

BJP Expels Father and Brother of Accused Pulkit Arya Held for Receptionist’s Murder in U’khand

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya- the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya, who was arrested for receptionist’s murder in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district. READ MORE

‘Wish I Hadn’t Won’: Kerala Auto Driver Who Bagged Rs 25Cr Onam Lottery Says Being Hounded for Help

From impalpable happiness to utter annoyance, Kerala’s auto-rickshaw driver K Anoop, who won the Rs 25 crore Onam lottery prize, has been through an emotional rollercoaster over the last five days. READ MORE

Vinod Adani, Gautam Adani’s Brother, is the Richest NRI; Know His Net Worth

While Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani is climbing new heights, his elder brother is not far behind too. Vinod Adani, a Dubai-based businessman, has become the richest NRI and the sixth richest Indian with a wealth of Rs 1,69,000 crore, said a IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list 2022 on Thursday, September 22. READ MORE

‘Sad Day For Indian Cricket’: Former India Opener Slams Treatment of Fans During Hyderabad Ticket Fiasco

Several people were left injured after a stampede broke out on Thursday when fans had gathered in large numbers at the Gymkhana Grounds in Secunderabad to get the physical copies of tickets for the third T20I between India and Australia scheduled to be played in Sunday in Hyderabad. READ MORE

Unlike Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Allow Phones At Their Wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to the knot next month. The actors, who have been dating for a while now, are yet to announce the news of their wedding individually but reports are doing the rounds revealing their plans for the wedding. The latest report reveals that Richa and Ali are not going down the path of banning phones at their wedding. READ MORE

