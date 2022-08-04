News18 Evening Digest: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut’s Wife Varsha Summoned by ED and Other Top Stories

Arrested Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s Wife Varsha Summoned by ED in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha in a money laundering case. Summons have been issued after transactions done on Varsha’s account came to the fore. However, the probe agency has remained tight-lipped about the date of questioning. The ED arrested the Sena MP on Sunday midnight in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra ‘Chawl’ (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates. Read More

When China Went Ballistic with Missile Tests in Taiwan Strait in 1996; Is Beijing Miscalculating Pelosi’s Visit?

China is furious with the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, an island nation that China claims to be its territory. Taiwan claims to be an independent country with strong democratic ideals. Taiwan, known as ‘Republic of China’, was ruled by the Nationalist Party or Kuomintang (KMT) for a long time. KMT ruled mainland China from 1928 to 1949. It was defeated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the civil war, and fled and formed an exiled government in Taiwan in 1949 and ruled the island territory under martial law till 1987 and claimed to represent the whole China. Taiwan, and not the mainland China ruled by the CCP, was part of the United Nations and its Security Council for many years. That changed in 1970s. Read More

Rogue List: Gang Wars on the Rise, Canadian Authorities Issue List of 11 Wanted Gangsters, 9 of Punjab Origin

Close on the heels of a gang war leaving two people dead in Vancouver, Canadian Police authorities have issued a list of 11 notorious gangsters, nine of which are of Punjab origin, warning the public to avoid being near them. In a series of tweets from the Vancouver police handle, officials of the British Columbia and Vancouver Police said these 11 gangsters were linked to a slew of killings and shootings in the province. Read More

CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 7: Sindhu Advances to Round of 16, Hima Das Qualifies for 200m Semis

With the Indian weightlifting contingent ending their terrific campaign at the Games totalling ten medals, including three gold medals on Wednesday, the focus now shifts to other events, especially boxing with four boxers in line to assure a medal, adding to the medals Nitu Ghangas, Nikhat Zareen, Hussamuddin Muhammed ensured in Day 6. Read More

Karan Johar Leaves Kareena Kapoor Shocked As He Calls Shahid Kapoor Her ‘Ex-Husband’

Karan Johar left Kareena Kapoor in utter shock when he referred to Shahid Kapoor as her “ex-husband" on ‘Koffee With Karan’. Kareena’s romance with Shahid Kapoor was quite the talk of the town during the initial years of her career. Shahid and Kareena were together for almost five years and they both were very vocal about their relationship. The former couple had also made a joint appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan, where they spoke at length about their romance. When Kareena came on the latest season of Koffee With Karan along with Aamir Khan, Karan talked about how she had been a ‘Koffee’ veteran. Read More

NPS New Rule: These Users Now Can’t Use Credit Card For Contribution; Details Here

NPS New Rules: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has said it has decided to stop accepting payments from credit cards for the Tier-2 account of the National Pension System. Through a circular dated August 3, the regulator has asked all points of presence (PoPs) to follow the direction with immediate effect. Read More

