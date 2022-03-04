News18 Evening Digest: At Least 30 Dead in Suicide Bombing at Peshawar Mosque and Other Top Stories

At Least 30 Dead In Peshawar Suicide Blast, Terrorist Detonated Vest Inside Mosque’s Pulpit

A suicide attack in a mosque in Peshawar has led to the deaths of atleast 30 people and injured more than 50, Pakistan based news agency GeoNews reported.

PM Modi: World Passing Through Delicate Period, India’s Response Bigger Irrespective of How Deep the Crisis

Ahead of a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the entire world was passing through a delicate period now while talking about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and how many countries were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He highlighted that India's response is even bigger irrespective of how deep the crisis is. He was addressing a rally in Mirzapur ahead of the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

War in Ukraine: UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Offers to Go to Chernobyl after Russian Shelling Injures 2

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog offered Friday to travel to Chernobyl to negotiate with Ukraine and Russia and ensure the security of Ukraine's nuclear sites. The offer came hours after Russian invasion forces seized control of Europe's largest power plant at Zaporizhzhia after a battle with Ukrainian troops that caused a fire and fears of an accident.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari Fifties Lighten Day 1 in Mohali; India Post 357/6 at Stumps

Riding on the brilliant half-centuries from Hanuman Vihari and Rishabh Pant, Team India posted 370 for 6 against Sri Lanka in the first innings in Mohali. At stumps, the all-rounder duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease. While Jadeja was unbeaten on 45, Ashwin was batting on 10 not out.

Ronit Roy Reveals He Was Being Paid Less Than Junior Artists During Initial Career Days

From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Swaran Ghar, Ronit Roy has come a long way. He is one of the most talented and respected actors in the industry today. However, success wasn't a cakewalk for him. In a recent interview, Ronit Roy talked about his initial career days and revealed how there was a time when he used to get paid less than junior artists.

LIC IPO: Wait for India’s Mega IPO Likely to Get Longer Amid Volatile Markets; Know Why

The wait for India's mega initial public offering (IPO) of LIC may get longer as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has left its impact on global stock markets, including Sensex and Nifty, people with knowledge of the matter said.

