News18 Evening Digest: Back to Masks & Social Distancing, Health Minister Tells Parl Amid Covid Surge & Other Top Stories

Amid growing concern over the surge of Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Centre is committed to tackling the pandemic and urged states to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in public spaces in wake of the festive season. READ MORE

A 5am Dream and a Killer Punch Line: How Super Cop Zende Hunted Down Charles Sobhraj | Interview

“It is the court’s decision to release Charles Sobhraj. What can we do? I am definitely dejected with the decision. My team and I had spent hours tracking him down over the years. All of it has just gone down the drain." This is the reaction of Madhukar Zende, the legendary police officer who arrested Charles Sobhraj in 1986 in Goa, at the release of the serial killer after nearly 20 years in prison in Nepal. READ MORE

India, China Conduct 17th Round of Talks Days After Border Flare-up, Agree to Maintain ‘Security, Stability’

India and China held the 17th round of Corps Commander-level talks on Tuesday at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side, a government statement said. The meeting comes five months after the countries met for the 16th round of talks at the Chushul border in July. READ MORE

‘Crucial Stage, Can’t Allow’: Jacqueline Fernandez Withdraws Plea for Travelling Abroad After Objections From Court

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday withdrew her plea from te Delhi Court, in which she had sought permission to travel abroad. Her move was prompted by the court’s objections in the matter heard on December 22. The court observed that Fernandez cannot be allowed to go abroad at “such a crucial stage." READ MORE

What Went Wrong With China’s Covid Approach and the Lessons It Can Take from World | EXPLAINED

The case rise in China is alarming the world. And earlier, a Chinese health official said that the country is only counting deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official Covid-19 death toll, a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths reported as the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. READ MORE

Ram Charan Reacts To RRR’s Naatu Naatu Shortlisting For Oscars 2023, Credits SS Rajamouli’s ‘Magic’

Ram Charan shared his reaction to RRR’s hit song Naatu Naatu being shortlisted for Oscars 2023. The actor took to Twitter and called the shortlisting a ‘historic moment’ for India. He credited the honour to RRR director SS Rajamouli and music composer M. M. Keeravani. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s Fans Furious After Soundarya Sharma Makes Remark On Former’s Education

From the day Bigg Boss 16 aired, the consistent brawl between Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Choudhary has been making headlines. The two girls got engaged in a verbal spat in the recent episode as well. This time things went too far when Soundarya made a personal attack and commented on Priyanka’s education. The video of their altercation has sparked a buzz on social media. READ MORE

