In today’s News18 evening digest, we are covering the controversy over the government blocking videos and tweets in connection to the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In other news, we have excerpts from former American Secretary Mike Pompeo’s latest book where he talks about his relations with his two Indian counterparts.

BBC Documentary Row LIVE: SFI Plans Screening at Jamia, University Says Will Not Allow; Protesters Detained Outside Campus

A day after Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) planned a screening of the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left-affiliated Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday announced to screen the documentary on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus at 6 pm. Issuing a notice, the university, however, said no permission has been sought for the screening of the documentary and “we will not allow" it. LIVE UPDATES

Advertisement

Pathaan Review: SRK Owns The Film; Deepika Padukone is Fiery and John Abraham Is Perfect Nemesis

Do you remember the last time the advance booking for a Hindi film touched the roof and left it in splutters? Do you remember the last time the anticipation for the release of a Hindi film gave you an adrenaline rush? Do you remember the last time an 8 am show for a Hindi film ran to a packed house? Do you remember the last time Shah Rukh Khan’s mesmerising screen presence left you awe-struck? Well, it has been long. Four years and one month, to be precise. READ MORE

Exclusive | BBC Documentary Row, Attempts to Defame PM Modi Point to DG ISI-Bilawal Bhutto Alliance: Source

Advertisement

A top military source based in Qatar has told CNN-News18 that Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency ISI is working on Project Kashmir intensively and it wants to defame Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the world ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi this year. READ MORE

The Reason Why India Has Not Seen a Covid Wave Since the Third One | Explained

No new COVID-19 case was recorded in Mumbai in a day on Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, said the local civic body. Also, no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin. READ MORE

Advertisement

Women’s Premier League Teams Finalised: Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore And Lucknow Win Bids

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday revealed that the board has garnered a whopping Rs 4669.99 crore in total bid for the franchises during the auction process for its inaugural women’s T20 league which will be officially known as Women’s Premier League or WPL. READ MORE

Advertisement

Mike Pompeo Calls Counterpart Sushma Swaraj ‘Not Important Player’. Jaishankar Responds

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hit out at former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark at Sushma Swaraj by saying he deplored the disrespectful colloquialism made by the former American Secretary. READ MORE

‘Budget 2023 Expected To Build On Reforms Agenda To Ignite Engine of Entrepreneurship, Job Growth’

Advertisement

The Union Budget is one of the most-awaited documents presented by the government. While major policies and projects are announced throughout the year, the Budget lays out both, the current health of the economy and the direction in which the government intends to push the economy. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here