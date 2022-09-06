News18 Evening Digest: Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Covid Vaccine Gets Approval for Emergency Use and Other Top Stories

Needle-Free, Hassle-Free: Why India’s First Nasal Vaccine Against Covid Could be a Game-changer

Bharat Biotech’s first-of-its-kind needle-free intranasal vaccine for Covid-19 received emergency use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday, boosting the country’s arsenal of vaccines against the virus. The regulator approved the vaccine for primary immunisation of those aged 18 years and above, for restricted use in emergency situations, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. Read More

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Bumpy Road Lies Ahead for The Congress, with A Lot Riding on The Journey

Advertisement

Congress leaders have pulled up their socks as they hope the Bharat Jodo Yatra lifts their fortune and helps them race ahead. To cover over 35,000 km, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, it’s also Rahul Gandhi’s ambitious relaunch pad. Leaders though say the idea is to project the Congress as the only party that can be the thread to bring the nation together. Read More

‘Want MNREGA Funds? Show You Acted on 5 Indicators’: Rural Devpt Ministry Reminds States

The Ministry of Rural Development has written to all states reminding them that they need to furnish action taken reports showing compliance to the indicators set by the ministry to avail funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MNREGA). “The assessment of the compliance with the indicators brought in to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of MNREGA funds will be done in October," said Giriraj Singh, Minister for Rural Development. Read More

India, US 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue, Maritime Security Dialogue to be Held This Week

Advertisement

The US assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs Ely Ratner will visit India to attend the sixth US-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue as well as the Maritime Security Dialogue. The India-US 2+2 meeting is scheduled for September 7 and the Maritime Security Dialogue is scheduled for September 8 in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. Read More

The Kapil Sharma Show Promo Leaves Fans Excited But Some Miss Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma is coming back with his popular and much-loved television show, The Kapil Sharma Show. While fans are eagerly waiting for fun-filled weekends to return, the makers have now dropped another promo of the show leaving all super-excited. The promo begins with Sumona Chakravarti telling Kapil that they are married for tow years now. However, Kapil jokes that everything that happened during the coronavirus-induced lockdown is invalid for him. Read More

‘Mr IPL’ Suresh Raina Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

Advertisement

Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina on Wednesday announced his retirement from all formats of the game. The 35-year-old confirmed the development through a social media post. Taking to his official Twitter account, Raina thanked the BCCI, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla and the fans for their support throughout his cricketing journey. Read More

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here