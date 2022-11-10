News18 Evening Digest: BJP Drops 38 Sitting MLAs, Bets on Younger & Newer Faces to Beat Anti-Incumbency and Other Stories

BJP Drops 38 Sitting MLAs, Bets on Younger & Newer Faces to Beat Anti-Incumbency, England Rout India to Seal Finals Berth, and other news in the evening digest.

Gujarat Election: BJP Drops 38 Sitting MLAs, Bets on Younger & Newer Faces to Beat Anti-Incumbency

The list of 160 candidates out of a total 182 was released by Union minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday. Notable names missing in the first list include former chief minister Vijay Rupani, former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, former minister RC Faldu and senior leader Pradipsinh Jadeja. READ MORE

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup: England Rout India to Seal Finals Berth

England cruised past India in the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide to set up a final clash against Pakistan as they romped to victory with all ten wickets and four overs to spare. READ MORE

‘Fadnavis Made Good Decisions’, Sanjay Raut’s Surprise Praise Day After Walking Out of Jail

Aday after release from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, Senior Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday praised the Maharashtra government being run by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said that the new Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis government had taken some “good decisions. " READ MORE

Alia Bhatt Makes 1st Appearance After Delivery; Ranbir Kapoor Holds Newborn Close in First Photos

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her first public appearance on Thursday morning after giving birth to a baby girl. The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star was clicked while on her way back to home in a car. Alia was joined by her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and husband Ranbir Kapoor, who picked the new mommy and their daughter from the hospital. READ MORE

Ripple Effect: Ex-BJP MLA Who Jumped into River after Morbi Bridge Collapse to Save People Gets Poll Ticket

The collapse of a century-old bridge on Machchhu river in Morbi recently killing around 132 people became a cause of concern for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat as the opposition gunned for the government in the wake of the upcoming assembly polls. The ruling party, however, believes that it tackled the incident well despite the fact that the government has little role to play in it. READ MORE

Why Zuckerberg’s Meta Has Sacked 11k Employees & What Will Happen to Indian Workers Now | Explained

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 employees, or about 13% of its workforce, as it deals with declining revenue and broader tech industry woes, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a letter to employees sent out Wednesday. READ MORE

Deepika Padukone Launches Self-care Brand For the Modern Indian Woman with a Global Outlook

Deepika Padukone has launched her self-care brand, called 82°E. An advocate of mental, physical and emotional well-being, her brand will offer premium, high-performance products that make the practice of self-care a simple, effective, and enjoyable part of everyday life. READ MORE

